New Zealand

Weather: South Island in the firing line as front sweeps in from Tasman Sea

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Severe weather warnings are in place with rain and wind expected to lash parts of the South Island as a front sweeps in from the Tasman Sea tomorrow.

MetService has issued heavy rain warnings for the ranges of Westland, the headwaters of the Canterbury lakes and rivers about and south of Arthur’s Pass, and the headwaters of the Otago lakes and rivers.

A heavy rain watch is in place for the ranges of Grey and Buller, and strong wind watches for the Canterbury High Country north of Mt Cook, and Marlborough south of Ward.

MetService is forecasting heavy rain for a 16-hour period from 2pm on Sunday in the Westland ranges, with up to 190mm expected to fall.

In the headwaters of the Canterbury lakes and rivers, about and south of Arthur’s Pass, rain is expected from 5pm on Sunday and may last 12 hours with up to 170mm falling.

Up to 100mm of rain is expected over 12 hours from 2pm Sunday around the main divide - in and about the headwaters of the Otago lakes and rivers.

A heavy rain watch has been put in place for the ranges of Grey and Buller with inclement weather expected from 6pm Sunday for around 12 hours.

“Northwest winds may approach severe gale in exposed places,” MetService said.

In all regions the safety advice was the same.

“Thunderstorms are possible… Streams and rivers may rise rapidly. Surface flooding, slips, and difficult driving conditions possible,” said the latest MetService weather information.

“Clear your drains and gutters to prepare for heavy rain. Avoid low-lying areas and drive cautiously.”

