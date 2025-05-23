President Donald Trump is back in the headlines after being sued by Harvard University. A dengue fever outbreak has hit the cook islands as NZ reacts to the governments budget.

Severe weather warnings are in place with rain and wind expected to lash parts of the South Island as a front sweeps in from the Tasman Sea tomorrow.

MetService has issued heavy rain warnings for the ranges of Westland, the headwaters of the Canterbury lakes and rivers about and south of Arthur’s Pass, and the headwaters of the Otago lakes and rivers.

A heavy rain watch is in place for the ranges of Grey and Buller, and strong wind watches for the Canterbury High Country north of Mt Cook, and Marlborough south of Ward.

MetService is forecasting heavy rain for a 16-hour period from 2pm on Sunday in the Westland ranges, with up to 190mm expected to fall.