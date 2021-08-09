Voyager 2021 media awards
Weather: Snow closes Desert Road SH1, SH4, SH41, SH49

Several major routes in the Central North Island are closed due to snow this morning.

These include State Highway 1 the Desert Road and State Highways 4, 41, and 49.

The SH1 closure this morning has been extended from Waiouru to Taihape.

Waka Kotahi NZTA said there were detours via SH3 New Plymouth and SH5 Napier.

Motorists using detours are asked to please drive to the winter conditions.

CLOSED
• SH1 Taihape to Rangipo (including Desert Rd)
• SH4 Tohunga Junction (Ohakune) to National Park
• SH41 Manunui to Kuratau
• SH47 Rangipo to National Park
• SH49 Waiouru to Tohunga Junction (Ohakune)
• Napier-Taihape Rd
OPEN
• SH5 Napier to Taupō

