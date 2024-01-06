Northland, Auckland, and the Bay of Plenty could experience thunderstorms, heavy rain, and downpours this afternoon into evening.

Severe thunderstorm warnings for parts of the Far North and Whangārei has this evening been downgraded to a thunderstorm watch until 8pm. But a severe thunderstorm warning remains for western Bay of Plenty and Tauranga until 8pm.

Severe thunderstorm watches are in place for Northland, Auckland and Coromandel Peninsula, Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Rotorua, Gisborne.

MetService meteorologist Aidan Pyselman said there is an active setup causing these thunderstorms during the summer.

“At this time of year, we get the heating during the day, coupled with the converging winds, and there have been a couple of features moving up the eastern part of the North Island. It’s quite cool in the upper atmosphere which helps to get these thunderstorms going,” he said.

The watch for Northland and Auckland is forecast to end at 8pm, while the Watch for Coromandel Peninsula, Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Rotorua, Gisborne is forecast to expire at 10pm.

A statement from MetService said that at 5:07pm, the weather radar detected severe thunderstorms near Kawakawa, Towai, Moerewa, and Whangaruru.

MetService warned severe thunderstorms are moving towards the north, and are expected to lie near Kawakawa, Paihia, Moerewa, Whangaruru, Opua, Waihaha at at 5:37pm, and near Kawakawa, Paihia, Russell, Bay of Islands, Whangaruru, Ōpua, and Waitangi at 6:07pm.

“These thunderstorms are expected to be accompanied by very heavy rain and frequent lightning,” Metservice said.

“Very heavy rain can cause surface and/or flash flooding about streams, gullies, and urban areas, and make driving conditions extremely hazardous.

“Frequent lightning is dangerous to people and livestock, especially those exposed outdoors or on the water, and can cause power surges and damage to electrical equipment.”

For eastern parts of Northland and northern Auckland, between about Whangaroa Harbour and Ōrewa, a few of the thunderstorms could be severe between 4pm and 8pm today (Saturday), with localised downpours of 25-50mm/h.

For Coromandel Peninsula, eastern Waikato (near the Kaimai/Mamaku ranges), Bay of Plenty, Rotorua, and northern parts of Gisborne/Tairawhiti (north of about Tokomaru Bay), a few of the thunderstorms could be severe between 4pm and 10pm this evening with localised downpours of 25-45mm/h.”

However, these severe thunderstorms are expected to clear by tonight with forecasters predicting clear and sunny conditions for tomorrow and into next week.

MetService meteorologist John Law said a big area of high pressure from the Tasman Sea will bring a fairly settled spell of weather tomorrow, Monday and through next week.

The National Emergency Management Agency advises that as storms approach people should:

- Take shelter, preferably indoors away from windows;-

- Avoid sheltering under trees, if outside;

- Get back to land, if outdoors on the water;-

- Move cars under cover or away from trees;

- Secure any loose objects around your property;

- Check that drains and gutters are clear;

- Be ready to slow down or stop, if driving.

- During and after the storm, you should also:

- Beware of fallen trees and power lines;

- Avoid streams and drains as you may be swept away in flash flooding.



