A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Auckland. Photo / NZME

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Aucklanders this afternoon, with heavy rain expected to lash parts of the city.

The warning is for Auckland City and Franklin areas, and is expected to last until 3.45pm, MetService warns.

The thunderstorms are expected to be accompanied by heavy rain.

“These severe thunderstorms are moving towards the east, and are expected to lie near Maraetai, Clevedon, Whitford and Brookby at 3.15pm and near Maraetai, Clevedon and Kawakawa Bay at 3.45pm.”

