People in the top half of the North Island should pack a raincoat today and shorts tomorrow as the last spell of rain and thunderstorms will pass through and bring a clear Sunday like the rest of the country.

MetService meteorologist John Law said a big area of high pressure from the Tasman Sea will bring a fairly settled spell of weather tomorrow, Monday and through next week.

Showers are forecast for Auckland today with a risk of heavy showers and even thunderstorms.

There willbe some quite heavy individual bursts and downpours are not out of the question, Law said.

“These should ease out by the evening.”

Unfortunately, he said, thunderstorms are forecast for the top half of the North Island today, particularly in the Bay of Plenty, Coromandel and Hawke’s Bay.

“If you do catch some of the showers, they could be as much as 10-25mm of rainfall in some of those spots, likely in the afternoon and evening.”

👀 Here’s a look at today and into the weekend!



🟡⛈ Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect today, for Hawke’s Bay – more info here: https://t.co/GZIq9J48pw



🌦 A bit damp at times tomorrow for most however things fine up for Rātapu/Sunday☀️☀️ pic.twitter.com/6yU90Yi0PF — MetService (@MetService) January 5, 2024

For the southern half of the North Island, early showers are forecast to clear away this morning, meaning fine spells are in store.

“This fine spell of weather should continue into next week for the capital,” Law said.

Meanwhile, sunny and settled weather is forecast for the South Island today, tomorrow and into next week.

“Any early light showers around Canterbury and Marlborough should clear away quickly this morning, and for most of the island, it’s looking fine, clear and sunny,” Law said.

“As we head towards tomorrow, there will be areas of cloud coming and going, but [on] Monday and the rest of the week, the South Island will be a pretty decent spot to be.”

The 2024 ASB Classic quarter-final match between Emma Navarro and Petra Martic was temporarily postponed due to weather. Photo / Hayden Woodward

As for temperatures, the lower part of the North Island could be a little cooler than elsewhere, with the high forecast at 16C, but this should jump to 21C on Sunday.

Auckland is forecast to have temperatures of 23C throughout the weekend.

Law said the humidity of the past few weeks is likely to clear once the showers move away.

In the South Island, places like Kaikoura should see the temperature reach 18C tomorrow and climb higher on Sunday.