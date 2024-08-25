Advertisement
Weather: Rain, gales and unseasonable warmth forecast for last week of winter

Jamie Morton
Potential thunderstorms and blustery winds are set to deliver New Zealand an early dose of spring weather this week – with balmy temperatures also in the mix for some eastern centres.

After a weekend of stormy weather in the west of the South IslandMetService had multiple warnings and watches in place from Southland to the Grey and Buller districts overnight – more unsettled conditions are on the cards for the coming days.

“We’ve got a broad west-to-northwest flow covering the country into the start of calendar spring, which will mean active fronts passing through, and plenty of boisterous northwesterly or westerly winds,” MetService meteorologist Gerard Bellam said.

“Most of the rain will again be in [the] west – especially the west of the South Island – but some of it will reach up to the west of the North Island, as will those strong, blustery winds.”

A heavy rain watch is in place for the Tararua Range throughout Monday.

On Tuesday, there was a chance that more rain warnings would be needed for the west of the South Island, along with the central North Island, from Taranaki across to eastern Bay of Plenty.

There was also a moderate possibility that rainfall would reach warning amounts in the Tararua Range, as well as Mt Taranaki.

By Wednesday, the northwest flow was expected to spread over southern and central New Zealand, with embedded fronts bringing more rain to the southwest.

On Thursday, there was also a moderate chance that northwesterly winds could reach severe gale strength across Marlborough Sounds, Wellington, Wairarapa and Tararua.

Bellam said the good news was that this weather pattern would provide much-needed top-ups to the southern hydro lakes – along with welcome warmth for pasture growth around the country.

After temperatures hit double digits in some spots over the weekend, more balmy weather was likely in the east this week, with centres like Napier and Hastings reaching the high teens to early 20s.

Niwa weather forecaster Ben Noll said those in the western and northern North Island might this week also see thunderstorms amid frequent showers and “potentially damaging” winds that could impact flights.

“Overall, the set-up of different pressure patterns around the hemisphere is making for a pretty rocky end to winter and start to spring,” Noll said.

Niwa’s climate outlook for spring is due out this week.

