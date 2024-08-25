A heavy rain watch is in place for the Tararua Range throughout Monday.

On Tuesday, there was a chance that more rain warnings would be needed for the west of the South Island, along with the central North Island, from Taranaki across to eastern Bay of Plenty.

There was also a moderate possibility that rainfall would reach warning amounts in the Tararua Range, as well as Mt Taranaki.

By Wednesday, the northwest flow was expected to spread over southern and central New Zealand, with embedded fronts bringing more rain to the southwest.

On Thursday, there was also a moderate chance that northwesterly winds could reach severe gale strength across Marlborough Sounds, Wellington, Wairarapa and Tararua.

Bellam said the good news was that this weather pattern would provide much-needed top-ups to the southern hydro lakes – along with welcome warmth for pasture growth around the country.

After temperatures hit double digits in some spots over the weekend, more balmy weather was likely in the east this week, with centres like Napier and Hastings reaching the high teens to early 20s.

Niwa weather forecaster Ben Noll said those in the western and northern North Island might this week also see thunderstorms amid frequent showers and “potentially damaging” winds that could impact flights.

“Overall, the set-up of different pressure patterns around the hemisphere is making for a pretty rocky end to winter and start to spring,” Noll said.

Niwa’s climate outlook for spring is due out this week.

Jamie Morton is a specialist in science and environmental reporting. He joined the Herald in 2011 and writes about everything from conservation and climate change to natural hazards and new technology.