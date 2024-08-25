Potential thunderstorms and blustery winds are set to deliver New Zealand an early dose of spring weather this week – with balmy temperatures also in the mix for some eastern centres.
After a weekend of stormy weather in the west of the South Island – MetService had multiple warnings and watches in place from Southland to the Grey and Buller districts overnight – more unsettled conditions are on the cards for the coming days.
“We’ve got a broad west-to-northwest flow covering the country into the start of calendar spring, which will mean active fronts passing through, and plenty of boisterous northwesterly or westerly winds,” MetService meteorologist Gerard Bellam said.
“Most of the rain will again be in [the] west – especially the west of the South Island – but some of it will reach up to the west of the North Island, as will those strong, blustery winds.”