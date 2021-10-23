Weather: Rain forecast dampens locked-down picnic plans over long weekend

MetService National weather: October 22nd-24th.

Outdoor picnic may still be a distant dream for many Aucklanders, who face two more days of hunkering down at home for the locked-down Labour Day long weekend with rain very much in the forecast.

Yesterday's strong winds, though, will die down this afternoon.

It will however remain dry for much of the rest of the country as temperatures climb above average into next week, with Hawke's Bay hitting highs up to 25C.

Temperatures in Otago and Southland will be especially high and as much as 5C above normal for this time of year, forecaster MetService said.

MetService is forecasting a humid, grey, wet Sunday for Auckland and Northland down to Hamilton. Rain should ease to become isolated by this afternoon and a top of 18C, before Monday reaches a top of 20C.

"It's going to be an on and off rain type day," MetService forecaster Aidan Pyselman said of today's weather in Auckland.

"Rain turning to scattered showers in the afternoon. Northeasterlies could be fairly brisk to start with and then they die out in the afternoon.

But Pyselman said temperatures were looking "pretty fair" for the coming week in Auckland.

"It's looking really mild. Most of the country's going to be well above average for this time of year. Auckland temperature-wise: low 20s right through the week. Overnight temperatures are going to be well into the mid-teens."

Kite surfers at Takapuna Beach made the most of yesterday's strong winds, which are expected to die down across Auckland today. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Whangārei can expecting cloudy and rainy Sunday and Monday as the maximum temperature heads to 22C.

Tauranga is set for a cloudy weekend with the occasional shower and highs rising to 19C on Monday. Rotorua is also set for a cloudy weekend with sporadic rain as its highs range from 14C to 16C.

Napier, meanwhile, is set for a dry but cloudy weekend. Its top temperature is expected to rise to 23C on Monday and then 25C on Tuesday.

Wellington can expect a mainly fine Sunday before spots of rain develop tomorrow along with a high of 18C.

Christchurch in the South Island can expect a choice week of sunshine as temperatures climb to 20C today and then 24C tomorrow.

Queenstown can also expect balmy highs of 20C and 19C over the next couple of days.

"We're expecting regions east of the Southern Alps to mostly be sheltered from Sunday's rain, so these places will have the pick of the weekend's weather," said MetService meteorologist Dan Corrigan.

Those in Auckland expected to be put off by the damp weather are asked to continue to follow the alert level 3 rules.

"If the wet weather dampens your catch-up plans, do not move the gathering inside. Covid-19 is still in the community and the lack of ventilation inside makes it easy for the virus to spread," Auckland Council said.