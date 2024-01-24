The North Island could be in for a stormy end to January, with an “upper tropospheric cyclonic vortex” forecast to arrive on our shores by early next week.

The vortex, which is looking to hit the North Island on Monday, could produce “very unstable weather with thunderstorm outbreaks over several days”, says Hauraki Gulf Weather.

It comes as Tropical Cyclone Kirrily has been declared and is expected to be felt on Queensland’s coast and islands into Thursday morning.

The Euro weather model is currently producing an upper tropospheric cyclonic vortex over the North Island early next week if it verifies. Cold core cut off low's in summer can produce very unstable weather with thunderstorm outbreaks over several days.

The cyclone is currently a category one but is expected to cross the coast as a category two system on Thursday night, according to the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM).

Niwa (the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research) says Kirrily will indirectly influence weekend weather in New Zealand despite it forming some 3500km away.

“Its moisture will get siphoned into a low in the Tasman Sea, culminating in wet weather this weekend,” Niwa said.

Looking to Monday, MetService says there is low confidence that northwest then southwest gales could become severe over the upper North Island.

Over the lower North Island, and the east of the South Island from Banks Peninsula northwards, there is low confidence of south to southeast gales becoming severe, and also low confidence of significant heavy rain.

🌀 Although a tropical cyclone is forming some 3,500 km away from New Zealand in the Coral Sea, it will indirectly influence weekend weather here!



Its moisture (🟣) will get siphoned into a low in the Tasman Sea, culminating in wet weather this weekend...



Its moisture will get siphoned into a low in the Tasman Sea, culminating in wet weather this weekend.

There is also a low risk of thunderstorms forming over the top of the North Island this afternoon before a string of warm days looks to lead the country into the weekend.

Auckland is looking the pick of the heat in the North Island, forecast to reach 26C for the rest of the week with lows of 15C.

The rest of the island will see temperatures in the early 20s and mainly fine days before rain arrives this weekend.

No severe weather warnings or watches have been issued across the country.

Anniversary Weekend marks one year on from Auckland floods

This Saturday will mark one year since the beginning of the Auckland Anniversary Weekend floods, which tragically claimed the lives of four people in raging floodwaters and slips.

They were Dave Young, Daniel Mark Miller, Daniel Newth and Dave Lennard.

Clockwise from top left: David Young, Daniel Newth, David Lennard and Daniel Miller all died during flooding on January 27 as heavy rain swept the Auckland region.

The first reports of what would become a five-day-long unprecedented weather event came on the morning of January 27, when images of submerged cars on Auckland motorways, people wading waist-deep in floodwater and collapsed buildings emerged.

It was the wettest day in the city’s history, with between 200mm and 300mm of rain falling on most of the city in a few hours.

A car trapped in flooding on Auckland's northern motorway on January 27. Photo / Supplied

Hundreds went without water and power while many were trapped as water lapped at their doors, toppled trees, blocked roads and lifts malfunctioned.

Emergency services in Auckland scrambled to help. At one point, every fire truck in Auckland was responding to weather-related callouts.

Between 3pm January 27 and 2.40pm February 2, 2311 flood-related calls for help were made to Fenz in Auckland.

Flooding at Auckland Domain. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Of the 77 sites monitored and reported by Auckland Council, Hunua East recorded the most rainfall during the Auckland flood period – 639.6mm.

The highest levels of rain recorded in urban Auckland were in New Lynn (449.5mm), Coxs Bay (443mm), Albert Park in central Auckland (420mm), Mt Roskill (419.5mm) and Onehunga (403.5mm).