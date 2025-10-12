“Napier will see another warm day on 26C. Even on the east coast of the South Island, we’ve got 21C for Christchurch.”

Spring often brings wind. But this spring is next level.



Why the relentless wind? We look to Antarctica🐧.



Air pressure has been unusually high 🔴 over the polar region, forcing lower than normal pressure 🔵 north, causing a large pressure gradient over NZ, which drives wind. pic.twitter.com/DX5KyKMsDQ — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) October 12, 2025

According to MetService forecasts, Kaitāia and Hamilton are forecast to reach a high of 20C, while Whangārei will reach 22C.

A heavy rain warning is in place for the headwaters of Canterbury lakes and rivers south of the Rangitata River until 12pm, with up to 120mm worth of rain expected.

However, this evening, a series of low-pressure systems will start reducing temperatures in the South Island.

“As we come into Tuesday, the low-pressure system that has come in for the South Island is going to start pushing its way to central New Zealand and across the North Island.

“It does look like quite a rainy day for the North Island through Tuesday.”

Heavy rain watches are in force for Waitomo, Taumarunui, Taihape, north of Ohakune and Taranaki, northeast of Whangamōmona until 12pm tomorrow.

A heavy rain watch is set to come into effect from 10am until 6am tomorrow for the Taranaki Maunga.

There is a moderate chance these would upgrade to warnings.

On Wednesday morning, Burrows said a “transient ridge of high pressure” would move across New Zealand.

“It may be a bit more settled compared to what we have seen, before we get our next frontal band pushing onto the South Island.”

