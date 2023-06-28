Vector's outage map confirms a large part of West Auckland is without power this morning. Image / Vector

Residents in a West Auckland suburb have woken up to what has been described as a “huge explosion” in the area after a short and sharp weather event in the early hours of this morning.

Northern fire communications confirmed they were called to reports of an explosion during a sudden electrical storm in and around the suburb of Blockhouse Bay about 4.40am.

The noise was so loud it was heard in nearby suburb New Lynn and surrounding streets.

“It was very, very loud. There was this large, intense downpour and then this incredibly loud explosion - like lightning,” one resident said.

“It was enormous - just this very loud thunderclap.”

Northern fire communications shift manager Colin Underdown said fire crews went to Māui Pōmare St and Whitney St, where the explosion was reported - alongside a power outage to a number of homes.

Despite that, no injuries were reported and there were no downed powerlines or trees brought down in the weather event.

Two lightning strikes cause loud explosion - MetService

MetService meteorologist Alain Baillie said two lightning strikes were reported in that part of Auckland.

“There’s a whole lot of showers working their way through and occasionally, one has deep enough convection to achieve a thunder strike and thunderclap. They’re very, very short-lived.”

Baillie said the lightning strikes were not the usual forked cloud-to-ground lightning many people knew of.

Instead, they were within clouds that were most likely lower to the ground than usual.

“The lightning still triggers the thunder and the base of the cloud was probably quite low. So...that noise from the lightning is still the same whether the lighting reaches the ground or not.

“It’s still a huge explosion within the cloud - so you get the thunderclap from that.”

Baillie, who happens to live in New Lynn, said the boom was loud enough to wake him up this morning.

Asked if he got a fright, he said: “Well, I’m pretty familiar with what’s going on, so I wasn’t too worried about it. Other people might’ve got quite the shock though.”

- more to come -