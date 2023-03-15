MetService National weather: March 16th

Southern New Zealanders are likely have a rough few days ahead as a polar blast next week could leave them shivering and grabbing fleeces, while today the region is battered by heavy rain and wind.

The polar blast is set to hit the south on Tuesday, sending autumn temperatures dropping as low as 15C and 16C in Dunedin and Christchurch, the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research says.

The cold is set to be felt across most of Southern and central New Zealand although fortunately for Aucklanders, it isn’t expected to drive temperatures below 20C in the north.

But before the cold arrives, southern residents face more pressing concerns as heavy rain and strong wind warnings and watches are in place for Wellington and most of the South Island.

Forecaster MetService has put a strong wind warning in place for Wellington from 11pm tonight to 9am tomorrow, while rain is expected to hit in the early morning with a heavy rain warning in place from 3am until 6pm tomorrow.

Autumn roller coaster 🎢



It'll be warming up (& getting windy/rainy) over the next few days, thanks to a trans-Tasman air mass (🟠) & low pressure system...



Watch until the end to see what's coming our way early next week!



Hint: 🐧🐧🐧 pic.twitter.com/M2VOymQgUM — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) March 15, 2023

🟠🟡Severe Weather Warnings.



A change in the weather today as heavy rain spreads into the west of the South Island and winds strengthen later today and overnight into Friday.



Find the full details and timings at https://t.co/qHyE5zzql5 pic.twitter.com/6aA1m30bbN — MetService (@MetService) March 15, 2023

It means the city can expect a high of 20C today, before a top of 21C with heavy rain tomorrow.

Temperatures will then drop to a chilly 17C on Tuesday and Wednesday.

On the South Island, the heaviest rainfall will be on the West Coast, while the strongest winds will be east of the Southern Alps through Canterbury and up into Marlborough.

It’s led MetService to put a heavy wind warning in place for Westland from 4pm today through to 9pm tomorrow as well as a strong wind watch.

“Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous,” MetService said.

A heavy rain watch is also in place for Southland with Invercargill set for a top of 20C today before the rain sets in this evening and tomorrow.

The polar blast should then hit next Tuesday, driving the temperature down to 14C.

Dunedin is also expecting rain to hit soon, with the heaviest falls to arrive tomorrow as the city reaches a top of 20C today and 24C tomorrow with temperatures then remaining steady until Tuesday’s cold dip to 15C.

Christchurch is set for a top of 24C today before possibly heavy rain tomorrow and a top of 26C.

Auckland, meanwhile, is tipped for a top of 23C today with showers developing in the evening before getting some heavy showers tomorrow and a top of 24C.

Hamilton is looking at a top of 23C today and 22C tomorrow with rain.



