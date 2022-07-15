MetService National weather: July 15th - 17th.

It's been a freezing morning for most of the country with temperatures as low as –10C, and not much improvement forecast for the day.

Mt Cook Aerodrome was the coldest part of New Zealand this morning, recording a frigid -10.6C.

Tekapo blanketed in snow and ice after a heavy frost. Photo / Supplied

MetService meteorologist Stephen Glassey told the Herald it was a similar story across much of the South Island with Alexandria, Ashburton, Timaru and Christchurch all recording below-freezing temperatures.

"We've had some pretty cold temperatures, especially inland South Island but Mount Cook was the coldest reported."

Minus 10.6 degrees at Mt Cook Aerodrome this morning - the coldest recorded by our network of weather stations. There will be plenty more frosts around the country tonight and tomorrow morning. Check the forecast here https://t.co/Yjbq0jgaoz ^SG pic.twitter.com/coyJhhJcQS — MetService (@MetService) July 15, 2022

Glassey says it will warm up slightly throughout the day, but not by much.

"It's going to be a sunny but cool winter's day for much of the country."

For people visiting Wellington to watch the final deciding test match between the All Blacks and Ireland, Glassey advises a jacket will be necessary.

"I personally think it'll be pretty good by Wellington standards with fine weather light winds – but it will be cold, and by that time of the evening the temp will be dropping off so by the time the game rolls around it'll be single digits so dress warmly."

Those temperatures will then drop off overnight to hit below freezing again on Sunday morning.

Lindis Pass is open and care required after heavy morning frost. Photo / Supplied

"The reason for that is the cold southwest airflow over New Zealand and that's dying out so with the wind dropping off those temperatures will plummet. The central North Island, most of the South Island can expect frost again tomorrow morning."