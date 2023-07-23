Debris on the Ashburton River collects against the Hakatere Bridge on State Highway 1 as heavy rains cause widespread flooding in the Canterbury region.

Heavy downpours which caused flooding in Canterbury have forced the closure of an Ashburton bridge as well many other roads as more rain continues to fall.

The SH1 Ashburton River/Hakatere Bridge will be closed by Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency starting today (Sunday) from 7pm until roughly 6am on Monday, July 24.

Waka Kotahi Central South Island system manager Mark Pinner said this a precautionary measure to the build-up of flood debris around the bridge piers.

Although the river levels are not equivalent to the flood of 2021, which undermined part of the bridge and necessitated restoration, a cautious approach is appropriate given the prediction for more rain, according to Pinner.

“If the river levels drop and concerns over debris lessen, the bridge may re-open later tonight or earlier tomorrow. However, we prefer people to be aware of the potential for the full overnight closure ahead of time,” Pinner said.

Emergency vehicles will be allowed across the bridge. Electronic moveable signs are going in place now north of Timaru and Rangitata, with permanent signs advertising the bridge closure in Rolleston, Rakaia and Hinds.

Additionally, flooding has forced the closure of SH77 in Mid Canterbury between Thompsons Track and Pole Road. People must be informed of this and use alternate routes because local road bridges are also closed, Waka Kotahi said.

There is an alternate route through SH8 and SH1 from Geraldine to Fairlie following the closure on SH79 at Middle Valley.

While there are some flooded sections of SH73 Springfield to Castle Hill, it is still passable. Waka Kotahi advises all drivers to drive according to the conditions when making necessary excursions.

There is stop/go traffic management along SH75 Banks Peninsula from Birdlings Flat to Cooptown and a number of small slips restricting traffic. The route opened after lunch following an earlier closure to clear a large slip near Little River.

MetService meteorologist Alwyn Bakker earlier today said they were expecting between 60-90 millimetres more rainfall between this morning and 3am on Monday, more about the higher ground.

A heavy rain warning is in place, which will last until 3am tomorrow.

At 8am this morning, MetService forecasted 70 to 100mm of rain, on top of what had already fallen, with peak rates of 10 to 15mm/h.

Ashburton has seen 71mm of rain since 8pm last night. Christchurch is at 65mm and Timaru 46mm.

Snow also fell overnight; Bakker said it was difficult to say how much snow had fallen.

“It’s not surprising to be getting a fair bit of snow because the temperatures have been really cold down south,” Bakker said.

“The worse of the snowfall is probably over, but what we’re concerned about is the heavy rain, which is causing flooding and slips.”

Eastern Marlborough, Canterbury and North Otago all have heavy rain warnings in effect until 3am tomorrow.

The slow-moving low-pressure system east of New Zealand, which is still directing a moist easterly flow over the South Island, is the cause of the heavy downpours.

Earlier today, Bakker said that on top of what had already fallen, portions of Eastern Marlborough and Canterbury should anticipate an additional 70 to 100mm of rain.

Another 60 to 90mm of rain is forecast for the foothills and High Country in the districts south of Cheviot.

“Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly, with surface flooding and slips possible,” Bakker said.

According to the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (Niwa), Akaroa in the Banks Peninsula had its rainiest day on record, at least provisionally, with 198mm of rain pouring down between 9am yesterday and 9am today.

It stated there had already been more than a month’s worth of rain in many parts of Canterbury, and there would yet be more.

Rainfall totals in Winchmore were 76.2mm, 94.4mm in Wakanui and 94.4mm in Rangiora.

Rachel Maher is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. She has worked for the Herald since 2022.