Crews were called to ten properties for flooding between 11pm and 1am. Photo / NZME

Crews were called to ten properties for flooding between 11pm and 1am. Photo / NZME

Fire crews were called to multiple flooding incidents in Tauranga overnight as a severe thunderstorm watch remains in place for the region.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said they were called to ten properties for flooding between 11pm and 1am.

“They included flooded houses and a garage,” she said.

Crews assisted occupants and pumped water, she said.

MetService said isolated thunderstorms over western Bay of Plenty, including Rotorua, near the eastern ranges of Waikato and about Coromandel Peninsula were expected to continue this morning with heavy rain and small hail possible.

Meanwhile, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is reporting a washout on the southbound lane of State Highway 25, between Hikuai and Whangamata, and the road is closed.

SH25 HIKUAI to WHANGAMATA ROAD CLOSED - 6:25AM

Due to a washout, #SH25 is now closed between Hikuai and Whangamata. Delay your journey, avoid the area or expect diversions/delays. More: https://t.co/hHt7VfNUcJ ^MS pic.twitter.com/40h8maZOGj — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) March 5, 2023



