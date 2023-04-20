On the back of another wet week for much of the country, the final weekend of the school holidays is set to face more heavy rain from a tropically charged weather system.

The tropics continue to influence the country’s weather, with muggy, stormy weather expected for both islands.

The expected drenching is due to set in tonight and is caused by a low-pressure system from the northwest, MetService is reporting.

🛰This low pressure system to the northwest will bring heavy rain to central NZ tomorrow and Saturday



❕ Risk of slips, rising rivers, and surface flooding in already sodden areas where Severe Weather Warnings are in place



ℹ See the full warning info at https://t.co/qHyE5zzql5 pic.twitter.com/10qKribvbt — MetService (@MetService) April 20, 2023

Orange heavy rain warnings have been issued for southern Westland, western Tasman and Mt Taranaki, while heavy rain watches are in place for the rest of the northwest of the South Island and the Greater Wellington region.

However, it is still uncertain where the heaviest of the expected downpours will fall throughout the weekend.

🌧 The Greater Wellington region is under a Yellow Heavy Rain Watch from 6pm tomorrow



❕ Even if Warning criteria is not reached, there is still a risk of impacts like surface flooding, slips, and rising rivers, especially after yesterday's rain@greaterwgtn @WgtnCC @WREMOinfo pic.twitter.com/8GB7UN8S5n — MetService (@MetService) April 20, 2023

“Depending on the exact path of the low-pressure centre, there could be major impacts for Wellington, and the area is likely to be upgraded to an orange heavy rain warning,” MetService meteorologist Dan Corrigan said.

“Even if warning criteria is not reached, there is still a risk of impacts like surface flooding, slips and rising rivers in already sodden areas. These hazards, along with poor visibility in heavy rain, can also cause travel delays and disruptions.”

MetService severe weather outlook from April 20 until April 23. Photo / MetService

The central North Island from the Kaimanawa Mountains to South Taranaki may see strong northerly winds from tomorrow evening through to early Saturday morning due to the same low-pressure system.

The northerly winds are set to bring temperatures in the high teens, making for muggy overnight conditions.

From Saturday evening, the weather will become settled across the country, Corrigan said, as the weather system moves away.

Don’t get too comfortable, though. On Sunday afternoon, a shift to cold, strong southwesterly winds will hit the deep south, bringing showers and a little covering of autumn snow to the mountains above 800 metres.

An area of tropical moisture will bring a short but sharp period of heavy rain late Friday-Saturday.



The northern South Island will likely see the heaviest amounts, where as much as a month's worth of rain could fall.



Heavy showers, storms will affect the North Island Saturday. pic.twitter.com/KxwuLYhXaM — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) April 19, 2023

On Sunday night, blustery southwesterly winds will hit exposed coastlines, while colder temperatures and showers will extend northward across the remainder of the country.

It’s anticipated that the country will see plenty of sunny skies on Monday though, as the showery weather is forecast to be confined to the east coasts.

“Looking ahead to Anzac day, we have reasonable confidence at this stage that high pressure will bring settled weather for most of the South Island, but it could well be a frosty one for people waking up early,” Corrigan said.

“Southwesterly winds may still be quite breezy in the North Island, but the weather looks largely dry, aside from showers for eastern parts.”

Best weather for travelling

Lower South Island: Before Sunday evening.

East of South Island: Before Friday evening, or from Saturday evening onwards.

West and north of South Island: Sunday.

North Island: Friday morning, or Sunday.

Owens said this is an evolving system, so it’s best to keep up to date with the forecasts, warnings and watches when planning travel.