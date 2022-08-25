Weather: More wet weather for Auckland before a weekend of sun

Met Service is forecasting for it to be mostly cloudy with showers throughout the day. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Make sure to grab your brollies before you head out the door tomorrow Aucklanders, another day of wet weather is in store.

Yesterday's low-pressure system is being pulled eastwards throughout today, although not before it gives Northland and Auckland a good soak first.

Met Service is forecasting for it to be mostly cloudy with showers throughout the day which may turn heavy in these areas, coupled with strong winds. The showers are expected to ease later in the day.

🌬️ Incursions from the sub-tropical jet stream (🟡) have been very common this winter!



Its more southerly position has been one of the main reasons that the season has been wet 💧 + warm 🌡️



The jet will affect us again tomorrow & Friday, followed by a well-deserved break! pic.twitter.com/mrAaj81eTI — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) August 24, 2022

A secondary low-pressure system will move over New Zealand mid-morning, causing what Met Service describes as a convictive atmosphere.

This means thunderstorms are possible for Taranaki and Waitomo in the morning, before moving towards the central North Island in the afternoon.

The lower North should expect potential gale force winds, which will persist in most urban areas for most of Friday. Met Service also forecasts light showers off and on for the majority of the day.

Nelson is forecast to receive some much-needed respite today after more rain over the last few days, with Met Service forecasting that last night's rain will subside and the area will stay mostly fine for the remainder of the day.

Further down South, Canterbury and Kaikoura will spend most of the day amidst showery southwesterly winds.

Behind the low, a ridge of high pressure is expected to build over the country, bringing settled weather for most this weekend.

The North Island may see some showers on Saturday morning, but those will gradually clear for everyone except persist in Gisborne, Hawke's Bay and coastal Wairarapa.

Saturday will be fine for the South Island also, with some isolated showers in the south and about the Kaikoura region.

It's good news for the All-Black match in Christchurch on Saturday. Although the cloud is forecast for most of the day, no rain is expected, Met Service said.

Sunday will bring isolated showers in the east and in Northland for the North Island. The South Island will be mainly fine, with areas of morning and evening cloud, and isolated showers in Buller and later in the northern Westland and Kaikoura region.