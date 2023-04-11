Debris on Aorangi Rd Paraparaumu after a tornado ripped through the area. Photo / Supplied

A line of thunderstorms and a continuing threat of tornadoes have been forecast for Auckland this afternoon.

The thunderstorm watch issued by MetService warns rain with heavy falls is expected to spread south over the north of the North Island from 2pm today until 8pm.

There is a moderate chance that some of the thunderstorms from Taranaki, through Waitomo and Taupo, to the Bay of Plenty and northward, could intensify and become severe.

At 4.30pm this afternoon, MetService detected severe thunderstorms near Morrinsville and surrounding regions.

These thunderstorms are forecast to move south-southeast, MetService forecasts, and will lie near Matamata and the surrounding regions at approximately 5pm and Tokoroa and surrounding regions at approximately 5.30pm.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bay of Plenty Radar Area https://t.co/ec56muXqJz pic.twitter.com/pBipNXMIyo — MetService Severe Weather Info (@MetServiceWARN) April 11, 2023

“These thunderstorms are expected to be accompanied by very heavy rain, damaging wind gusts, possible tornadoes and frequent lightning,” MetService reports.

“Very heavy rain can cause surface and/or flash flooding about streams, gullies and urban areas, and make driving conditions extremely hazardous. Very strong wind gusts can break branches from trees, damage roofing, and make driving hazardous, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles.”

Tornadoes can blow out windows, lift roofs, break large branches off trees, generate dangerous flying debris and blow vehicles off the road, it also reported.

“Rainfall of this intensity can cause surface and/or flash flooding, especially in low-lying areas such as streams, rivers or narrow valleys, and may also lead to slips.”

Additionally, it warned that driving conditions will be hazardous due to surface flooding and low visibility from heavy rain.

The “tornadic winds” will also make driving hazardous, as they may cause some structural damage, notably to trees and electrical lines.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued https://t.co/0MNPu4NlXH pic.twitter.com/uTKi9arcVr — MetService Severe Weather Info (@MetServiceWARN) April 11, 2023

If any tornadoes occur, they will only affect very localised areas, MetService said.

“Should severe weather approach or if you feel threatened, take shelter immediately,” MetService advises.

This occurred earlier today further south in Paraparaumu when a tornado sent a sleepout containing a teenager airborne, crushing the building and impaling the teen.

Rhiley Stevens, 16, is awaiting surgery to remove a piece of his bedroom that became lodged in his chest.

Properties damaged by a tornado on Aorangi Road, Paraparaumu. Photo / Mark Mitchell

New Zealand has been hit by four tornadoes in three consecutive days, with no other reported injuries but property also damaged in East Auckland, the Nelson region and Taranaki.

Buller is also under a heavy rain watch until midnight and a strong wind watch until 3pm.

There is an orange heavy rain warning in place for Westland about and north of Mt Cook until midnight.

Niwa principal scientist Chris Brandolino told the AM show that thunderstorms will continue throughout the week.

“They’ll be gradually easing but still with us,” he said.

Brandolino said there is a chance that the bad weather will clear on the weekend but only briefly with next week’s forecast looking to be rainy again.

“There could be another heavy rain producer.”

He said the number of tornadoes that have hit the country is unusual but not unheard of, with the country seeing about 7-10 moderate to strong tornadoes a year.