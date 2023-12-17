It was a scorcher around the country yesterday, and there’s still plenty of heat to come in the lead-up to Christmas, with more 30C-plus temperatures forecast this week.

It comes after temperatures in eastern parts of New Zealand topped 30C yesterday.

Kaikōura Airport recorded the highest temperature, reaching 32C at 3pm, with Timaru a close second, hitting 31C at 4pm.

In the North Island, Napier had the pick of the weather, reaching temperatures above 30C.

31 degrees for Timaru. Kaikoura airport sneaked past to 32 at 3pm. Cooler 17s on the West Coast where it rained. pic.twitter.com/3r2g1PbPUP — MetService (@MetService) December 17, 2023

Auckland, Northland, Gisborne and Palmerston North had heat in the mid-20s.

Meanwhile, National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (Niwa) meteorologist Ben Noll said there’s plenty of warm temperatures to come for the end of the year, as a warm air mass from Australia is to arrive just before the holiday period.

”We could be seeing 30C-plus temperatures around Wednesday and Thursday, especially in eastern areas, where we’re expecting northwest winds,” Noll said.

”So, it certainly seems like we’re in for a hot end to the calendar year, here.”

MetService meteorologist Tuporo Marsters said the scorching temperatures are all dependent on the direction of the flow.

“We often see higher temperatures when it rains on the West Coast,” he said.

It wasn’t all sunshine throughout the country yesterday, however, as a rain band over the South Island’s West Coast saw multiple regions experience bucketing rain, along with severe thunderstorm warnings issued for parts of Canterbury.

Hokitika River at Colliers Creek had 169.5mm of rainfall during the 24 hours to 2pm yesterday, MetService said.

A yellow heavy rain watch over Taraua Range lapsed at 4am this morning. Periods of heavy rain were expected, with amounts potentially approaching warning criteria.

Marsters said Wellington should expect some showers early this morning as the rain band made its way over the Cook Strait overnight.

“It’s going to run out of juice as it works its way northward over the North Island,” Marsters said.

The rain band will become scattered rain, with a chance of an isolated spray hitting Auckland by late afternoon today.

Meanwhile, a big area of high pressure will come in from the Tasman Sea this afternoon, settling over the South Island and lower North Island.

High pressure brings light winds and settled weather conditions.

“That ridge of high pressure stays over New Zealand through to the weekend,” said Marsters.

The North Island can expect more temperatures in the high 20s to start the week before a front comes through mid-week.

“It will be a good week for getting out and finishing all your Christmas shopping,” Marsters said.

Benjamin Plummer is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He has worked for the Herald since 2022.