Several flights in and out of Wellington have been cancelled or delayed as thick fog blankets the city this morning.

At least 11 departing flights and nine arriving flights have been cancelled, with even more indefinitely delayed or diverted.

Wellington Airport spokesperson Phil Rennie said low visibility was affecting some flights.

“Passengers are advised to check directly with their airlines for updates on their flights. Larger jets are able to operate normally.”

Air New Zealand has confirmed the 10 regional flights it has cancelled are due to the weather, and Golden Bay has also cancelled its flights between Wellington and Tākaka.

Meanwhile, Sounds Air has listed some of its flights as having an indefinite delay.

MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris told the Herald the city was currently blanketed in fog, with the cameras at Wellington Airport showing the cloud base (how far the bottom of the cloud is from the ground) was just 150 metres.

Fog over Kelburn in Wellington. Photo / Azaria Howell

Although it was currently dense and “grey”, Ferris said it was likely that conditions would improve as the day went on.

“There will be low cloud with some drizzle at the airport and around the city up until around 10am today and then we kind of expect that to gradually lift and then in the afternoon get a little bit higher as well,” Ferris said.

He said because the weather is currently quite cool, the fog will hang around until the sun gets high enough to heat the ground, which in turn will burn off the lower level of the cloud base.

The cancellations and delays come two days after more fog caused havoc for people flying in and out of the city.

On Sunday, Air New Zealand said 29 of its flights had been grounded including 12 arrivals and 17 departures, and six more from Sounds Air were cancelled.

Vita Molyneux is a Wellington-based journalist who covers breaking news and stories from the capital. She has been a journalist since 2018 and joined the Herald in 2021.







