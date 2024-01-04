Two-year-old Anya Hackett enjoys the waves at Milford Beach on Thursday. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

New Zealand is set to see a mixed lead-up to the final weekend of the holiday period, with patches of rain and cloud before fine weather emerges for Sunday and into the new working week.

MetService meteorologist Dom Barry said the slim ridge we have become accustomed to over the past couple of days moved northeast yesterday, leaving behind a soup of cloud for many areas.

He said yesterday’s partly cloudy day with some isolated showers coating the North Island will become more frequent today, particularly in the afternoon.

Meanwhile, the South Island will see periods of rain in most parts as a cold front moves northwards today.

Here's today's satellite image 🛰 with our model data



🔎Spot the mess of cloud in the Tasman - that is now impacting Te Waipounamu/South Island now



☀️The high in the Great Australian Bight, is what we can look forward to on Rātapu/Sunday



👀Look at what's in store for us… pic.twitter.com/yjD1YsHiXI — MetService (@MetService) January 4, 2024

“Temperatures will be cooler than in recent days, with places like Alexandra set to only reach a high of 16C, 10 degrees cooler than yesterday’s high.”

Yesterday’s heavy rain watch expired overnight, with things easing behind the front and even fining up for the likes of Fiordland, Central Otago and the Mackenzie Country for this afternoon.

Aucklanders enjoy the sun at Takapuna Beach on Thursday. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Barry said it’s a tale of two days during the weekend.

“Saturday is forecast to see sunshine returning to many parts of the South Island while showers will remain in North Island, with some thundery ones possible in the northeast of the island,” he said.

“Cloud does remain in the far north, far south and about the West Coast though.”

He added that Sunday fines up for most places, as another ridge of high pressure makes itself at home through to Tuesday.

“The last weekend of the holiday season is shaping up to be a mixed bag; pick your poison for any travelling or tramping that you’re doing.

“Onshore winds may generate some showers for Coromandel northwards heading into the working week, but other than that, and a bit of cloud here and there, it’s going to be mainly fine for most.”

After a cooler day in Central Otago and the Southern Lakes today, where temperatures are likely to reach highs of just 16C in Alexandra, the temperatures are set to quickly rise once again, with the mercury forecast to approach 30C for the likes of Wanaka and Queenstown on Monday.