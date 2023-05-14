The weather for most this week will be a mix of showers and fine days before a sub-tropical low brings more rain and gales to the North Island. Photo / File

The week’s weather is expected to be a mixed bag of showers, cloud and sunshine for most of the country - before yet another sub-tropical low makes it away across the North Island.

MetService meteorologist Curtis Hayes said a weakening front is currently sweeping showers across the North Island and down to southern areas of Canterbury.

Moving through to Tuesday and Wednesday, a high-pressure system is expected to create fine and sunny conditions for most, but it may be cloudy for some areas.

This system will also mean those in the South Island will especially need to rug up, with a forecast of frosty mornings - temperatures are expected to drop around to as low as 0C for Twizel and 2C for Christchurch by the end of the week.

Hayes said the weather will begin to turn on Thursday as a sub-tropical low starts to move down the North Island.

He said Northland, and possibly Auckland, could be hit with more rain and strong gales on Thursday - this weather will then potentially become widespread across the island on Friday.

“It’s a fairly big low, so it should bring rain to most areas of the country,” said Hayes.

He said so far the variables of the sub-tropical low have varied and more about its impact on the country will be known later in the week.











