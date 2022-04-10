Weather warnings are in place for much of the North Island from tomorrow as ex-tropical Cyclone Fili approaches New Zealand - bringing with it heavy rain and severe gales up to 140km/h.
The downgraded cyclone, that formed near New Caledonia six days ago, is approaching New Zealand from the northwest.
MetService has warned that it could be a significant weather event and it will cause widespread impacts.
Heavy rain warnings are in place for Northland, the Coromandel Peninsula, Bay of Plenty, Rotorua, Gisborne, Hawke's Bay and Fiordland.
Just two weeks ago the Tairāwhiti Gisborne region was battered with heavy rain and flooding and tomorrow's weather could see up to 300mm of rainfall in the area over a 27-hour period from 6pm.
MetService said heavy rain could cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly, flooding and slips.
Strong wind warnings are also in place for Gisborne, Auckland, Great Barrier Island and the Coromandel Peninsula.
Easterly gales could be severe at times over Gisborne from 9pm to 9am on Wednesday, with gusts reaching 120km/h.
Auckland and Coromandel could be battling 120km/h southeast gales and 130km/h southwest gales while gusts could reach 140km/h out around Great Barrier Island.
There is also a heavy rain watch for Auckland and Great Barrier Island from 9pm to 9am on Wednesday, as well as for Westland south of Ross from 9pm until noon on Wednesday.
Strong wind watch warnings are in place for Northland from 3pm over 24 hours and for Bay of Plenty and Rotorua from 9pm for 24 hours.
Moving into Wednesday, strong wind watch warnings are also in place from 3am to 9pm for Waikato, Waitomo, Taumarunui, Taranaki, Whanganui, Manawatū, Horowhenua, Kāpiti Coast, Wellington, Wairarapa, Tararua District, Taihape, Hawke's Bay, Taupō.