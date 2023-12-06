Temperatures around most of the country are unlikely to dip below a 20C high for the next 10 days, with a mixture of cloudy and fine days forecast to be interrupted by brief showers.

It’s prompted a warning from MetService meteorologist John Law for people to ensure they’re protecting themselves while out in the sun while the Coastguard and Water Safety New Zealand have reminded boaties of the importance of lifejackets.

“A lifejacket has never ruined a day on the water, but not wearing one has destroyed many lives,” Coastguard chief executive Callum Gillespie said.

“Drownings are a devastating event for whānau, family and friends and for our incredible volunteers who are on the frontline. These tragic deaths leave a long-lasting impact on our communities.”

And while MetService forecasted isolated showers for Auckland tomorrow, a string of warm, partly cloudy days will prove enticing for many wanting to get out and about.

Wellington may drop to 19C on Saturday through Tuesday but should enjoy similarly fine conditions with partly cloudy days scattered in between.

In Christchurch, meanwhile, MetService has forecast a 27C high for Saturday. Dunedin could hit 25C on Saturday, however, temperatures drop as low as 17C early next week.

‘It’s certainly looking a lot better than it has for a while,” MetService’s Law said.

“It won’t be crystal clear skies with some areas of cloud, and people should keep an eye on the tropics for Tropical Cyclone Jasper, which is likely to move down the Queensland coast,” he said.

The reasonably settled weather here was credited to a high-pressure system sitting over the country, Law said.

A front was forecast to move up the South Island over the weekend, though, bringing rain to mainly the West Coast before it weakened and gave way to another high-pressure system and more settled weather, he said.

