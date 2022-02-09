Police stay coy on actions against protestors, firearms legislation progresses and Pfizer under fire in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

At least 10 homes have been flooded and multiple properties evacuated overnight due to heavy rain.

Fire crews have been kept busy overnight; with up to 10 homes being flooded in the South Island's West Coast.

Southern fire communications shift manager Jill Higgison said they were called to properties in Westport, Reefton, Waimangaroa and Granity.

Firefighters were needed to pump water out of the homes, she said.

Despite the call-outs, no injuries were reported at any of the homes, Higgison said.

Oppressive humidity will persist for the coming days.



Note the connection to a tropical low near New Caledonia. This will support heavy rain over the coming days for parts of the motu.



Impacts such as slips and flooding are distinctly possible. pic.twitter.com/aHzNc9MJTI — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) February 9, 2022

A slip in Waimangaroa, just north of Westport, has also sparked the evacuation of multiple homes in the area overnight.

Fire and Emergency NZ said the move was a precautionary evacuation due to accumulation of rain from the past week.

The heavy rain overnight arrived as the trough weather system was set to move northwards across the South Island before weakening over central New Zealand today, MetService said.

"This trough is expected to bring periods of heavy rain with it."

Heavy rain warnings and watches

Those in Tasman, west of Motueka, should know there is a heavy rain watch in place until about 2pm today.

Periods of heavy rain may cause rainfall accumulations to approach "warning criteria", weather authorities say.

Rain is currently surging across the South Island, on both sides of the 🗻🗻🗻 (Southern Alps).



Heavy falls in the west, with Orange Rain Warnings there.https://t.co/qHyE5zzql5 pic.twitter.com/2yNS8wYDaI — MetService (@MetService) February 9, 2022

"Further periods of heavy rain are expected from Friday and a heavy rain watch or warning is likely to be issued closer to the event."

Heavy rain warnings remain in force for Buller and Nelson Lakes until at least 10am today.

"Expect another 100mm to 150mm of rain on top of what has already fallen and lesser amounts about the coast," the weather authority reported yesterday.

Heavy rain warnings in Westland about and north of Fox Glacier as well as the headwaters of the Canterbury lakes and rivers north of the Rangitata River are due to lift at 7am.

While another orange (heavy rain) warning in Westland south of Fox Glacier officially lifted at 2am.

And Environment Canterbury has issued a flood warning for the North Canterbury alpine rivers.

The Waiau Uwha River is currently flowing at 950 cumecs at Marble Point and is expected to rise further this morning.

"At this stage flows are not expected to get as high as the 1400 cumecs recorded in July 2021, but out of river flooding is possible in some places," a spokesperson said.

Flooding, slips close highways

A number of highways on the West Coast have been closed due to surface flooding and slips.

• SH6 Westport to Punakaiki

• SH6 Inangahua to Westport

• SH6 8 Mile to Inangahua

• SH6, SH65 Murchison to Springs Junctions

• SH7 Springs Junction to Reefton

• SH67 Westport to Mokihinui

• SH67 Mokihiniu to Karamea

• SH69 Inangahua to Reefton