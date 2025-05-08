“We also know that rain may impact the slip at Lighthouse Rd.”

Monitoring equipment would enable the council to make more informed decisions for residents in the primary and secondary evacuation zones, White said.

Meanwhile, it will be a sodden commute for Aucklanders heading to work today. A heavy rain watch is in place from 6am for 12 hours, with possible thunderstorms throughout the day.

MetService forecaster Mmathapelo Makgabutlane told the Herald “the wettest of that rain looks like it’s more like mid-morning to the middle of the day, maybe into early afternoon” for Auckland.

“Rainfall amounts may approach warning criteria and possibly exceed them about isolated areas, especially in localised downpours,” MetService reported on its website.

Makgabutlane said today “looks like a pretty wet day for many parts of the North Island. I‘d say as the day goes on, things become wetter”.

“Thunderstorms look possible, especially for places like Northland, and then down the western part of the South Island as well, especially in the morning,” she said.

“The main thing to highlight is the possibility of downpours, those short periods where the rainfall becomes quite intense and dumps quite a lot of rain in a very short space of time.”

This could cause surface flooding, Makgabutlane said.

The state of emergency for Banks Peninsula will be reassessed on Saturday.

Heavy orange rain warnings across NZ

MetService is encouraging people to keep a close eye on the forecast as things develop.

The following severe weather alerts have been issued for the next 24-36 hours:

Northland. 3am-5pm Friday. Northland could expect up to 150mm of rain in localised areas, especially in downpours and possible thunderstorms. A severe thunderstorm watch is also in force for the region.

3am-5pm Friday. Northland could expect up to 150mm of rain in localised areas, especially in downpours and possible thunderstorms. A severe thunderstorm watch is also in force for the region. Bay of Plenty about and east of Whakatāne and Gisborne/Tairāwhiti north of Ruatoria. 3pm Friday to 3am Saturday. Expect 100-140mm of rain, mainly about the ranges.

3pm Friday to 3am Saturday. Expect 100-140mm of rain, mainly about the ranges. Tongariro National Park. 8am-8pm Friday. Expect 80-120mm of rain.

8am-8pm Friday. Expect 80-120mm of rain. Mount Taranaki/Taranaki Maunga. Midnight Thursday to 3pm Friday. Expect 150-250mm of rain.

Midnight Thursday to 3pm Friday. Expect 150-250mm of rain. Westland District ranges . 9am Thursday to 6am Friday. Expect 140-180mm of rain in addition to what has already fallen.

. 9am Thursday to 6am Friday. Expect 140-180mm of rain in addition to what has already fallen. Headwaters of South Canterbury lakes and rivers. 10pm Thursday to 7am Friday. Expect 100-130mm of rain about the Main Divide and 70-100mm within 15km further east. Peak rates of 15-25mm/h are expected about the divide.

Things set to clear for Mother’s Day weekend

Despite the unsettled end to the week, conditions are forecast to improve over the weekend with fine and mild weather expected across most of the country.

Makgabutlane said this bad weather is “looking fairly relatively short-lived, so by Saturday morning all this weather looks like it’s cleared off the country and the weekend is looking pretty good”.

MetService said Mother’s Day is shaping up to be settled and sunny for most, though some regions may experience morning cloud or fog.

