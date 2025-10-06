Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Weather: Heavy rain, strong winds to lash North Island as fast-moving front sweeps through

David Williams
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

MetService Severe Weather Warning: October 6th - 7th.

A “typical springtime front” is forecast to breeze through the North Island, bringing heavy rain and strong winds.

MetService meteorologist Stephen Glassey told the Herald a front would move over the North Island today, bringing rain to most places.

Strong winds are also expected with morning commuters warned to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save