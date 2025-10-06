Glassey called it a “typical springtime front”.

He predicted from 8am to 10am would be the wettest part of the day for Auckland.

“Strong winds would accompany the front when it passed across the North Island.

SH1 AKL HBR BRIDGE - 3:15PM

Strong wind gusts are expected to affect the Auckland Harbour Bridge from 3am-9am TOMORROW, Tue 7 Oct. Speed restrictions and lane reductions are likely. Please take extra care, especially high-sided vehicle and motorcycles. ^EH pic.twitter.com/zSTV2aEPm6 — NZ Transport Agency - Auckland & Northland (@nztaaklnth) October 6, 2025

“We’ve got strong northwesterlies ahead of the front, and behind the front, it changes to strong southwesterlies.

“We could see some gusts of 70km/h across the upper parts of the North Island.”

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) has warned that strong wind gusts are likely to threaten the Auckland Harbour Bridge from 3am-9am today.

“Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and pay attention to electronic message boards on the motorway, which will advise if any lane closures and reduced speed limits are required,” NZTA said.

What’s in store for the rest of the week?

From Wednesday to Friday, a ridge of high pressure will bring some settled weather and a recovery break to most of the North Island, MetService said.

“Through the latter part of the week, there will be a focus on speed for the South Island, as those northwesterly winds are expected to increase through Thursday and Friday,” MetService said.

Temperatures across multiple regions are set to rise above 20C on Friday.

Napier and Hastings could reach 26C and 28C, respectively.

Whanganui could see a maximum of 23C, Kaikōura 24C and 20C for Gore.

Auckland could see a maximum of 18C tomorrow, 19C on Thursday and 22C on Friday.

