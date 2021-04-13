Weather: Heavy rain heading north to Wellington and New Plymouth as snow falls in south

More than 500 lightning strikes have hit parts of the South Island in the last few hours - and now the heavy rain that battered the island is heading north.
A total of 541 lightning strikes were recorded on the West Coast in the South Island, according to MetService.
Now rain from a front moving up the South Island is said to be "steadily marching" towards the North Island; bringing with it heavy rain.
"Expect some (rain) soon in Wellington and New Plymouth," a spokesman said.
"The front becomes more showery as it keeps on moving across the island this afternoon, but dies away as the day progresses which will make eastern areas stay mostly dry."
Severe weather warnings and watches
Meanwhile, a band of rain in the deep south is set to move slowly north and will bring showery conditions down there, the MetService said. Showery conditions are also due to continue to the West Coast.
It comes after periods of heavy rain to the west of the South Island this morning - and thunderstorms.
MetService earlier warned that thunderstorms were likely and, as a result, a severe thunderstorm watch is in force.
A heavy rain warning remains over the ranges of Westland south of Otirā and will last up until about 3pm.
"Expect 30mm to 70mm of rain on top of what has already fallen, with the largest accumulations likely north of the glaciers," MetService said.
Peak rates of between 25mm and 35mm per hour were forecast early today - especially in thunderstorms.
A heavy rain watch is also in play over the same area until about 6pm.
Another update on severe weather is set to be issued at 9pm.
A blanket of snow
At The Remarkables Ski Area, staff posted a video showing the heavy snow that had already fallen in the area the last few hours.
Worker Ross told viewers: "Here we are, the 13th of April, and it's snowing. The forecast says maybe 10 to 15cm of snow through this next (24-hour) period."
Scooping up a handful of snow from a white-covered table nearby, he said: "Right now, we've probably got a centimetre of snow there. Nice and wet stuff. Great for a base at the bottom of the terrain before it builds up for winter.
"This is exciting stuff ... looking forward to a great winter."