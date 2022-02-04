Penzance Bay Rd in Marlborough is closed because of damage. Photo / Supplied

Heavy rain in Marlborough has closed part of a major highway as the rain band moves up the country.

Over the past several days the West Coast region has received an "extraordinary" amount of rain – up to a metre in places – in a weather event that is today passing through Marlborough.

The Marlborough region is under a heavy rain watch until 11pm.

MetService is advising residents to expect periods of heavy rain, falling at a rate of up to 10-20mm per hour.

At midday, rain was still falling in the central and Eastern Marlborough sounds, but the rain event was expected to move north.

Marlborough District Council issued an update at midday saying road closures were in place on State Highway 6 between Hira and Rai Valley, northwest of Blenheim.

Penzance Bay Rd and Kaiuma Bay Rd are also closed, and a large slip is blocking Duncan Bay Rd.

Council said Marlborough Civil Defence and Emergency Management is in contact with Penzance Bay and Duncan Bay residents, and all are fine. They will continue to stay in close touch with them.

In a warning issued by council yesterday, Marlborough CDEM controller Richard MacNamara urged people to think carefully about their travel plans - whether by road or water - to the Sounds this Waitangi weekend.

Marlborough residents are advised to re-consider their travel plans this long weekend. Photo / Supplied

"If you don't need to travel on the roads or by boat this long weekend, please consider staying home."

Marlborough Civil Defence and Emergency Management is on standby in case a response is required.

"At this stage we are hopeful the storm will pass through relatively quickly and any effects will be localised to one or two bays and not any more widely."

"If you think that your life or property is in danger, please dial 111."

He advised residents to bring inside or tie down anything that could be picked up by strong winds, to bring pets indoors and check on neighbours or anyone who may need help.

Updated Severe Watches and Warnings chart. Heavy rain has now eased in most of SI (Heavy Rain Warning still out for Marlborough Sounds). Full details at https://t.co/qHyE5zhh6X pic.twitter.com/ON7BifO9gT — MetService (@MetService) February 4, 2022

Earlier today MetService Meteorologist Dan Corrigan said the rain band had moved north from the West Coast region and was passing over central New Zealand.

"The main rain band has moved northwards onto Wellington, Marlborough and the Kāpiti Coast, and we have heavy rain watches out for those regions," he said.

"Because it's moving slowly it has a lot of time – most of the day – to be raining heavy on those areas.

"So it is likely we'll see some impact from that as it rains over the lower North Island and shifts gradually north towards central New Zealand."