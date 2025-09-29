MetService has issued strong wind watches for Otago, Fiordland and Southland from this morning until late this evening.

🟡Severe Weather Update🟡



💨A Strong Wind Watch valid from Tuesday has been issued for the South Island as northwesterly winds are expected to approach severe gale in exposed places, with gust speeds possibly reaching between 90 km/h and 100 km/h.



Areas affected include:

·… pic.twitter.com/H8BNc3YHxX — MetService (@MetService) September 29, 2025

Meanwhile, a strong wind watch for central Canterbury will be in force from this afternoon until early tomorrow morning.

MetService has also issued a heavy rain watch for the headwaters of the Otago lakes and rivers from 1pm until midnight.

In northern New Zealand, moist air from a weak, slow-moving front lingers today, bringing a moderate risk of afternoon thunderstorms for central and eastern areas between Whangārei and Cape Karikari.

On Wednesday, a front – preceded by strong westerlies – is forecast to move north over New Zealand before a broad trough with embedded fronts moves east on Thursday.

Temperatures have been forecast to fall to a low of 1-3C in the south of the South Island during the next few days.

A road snowfall warning is in place for Milford Rd (SH94) until 11am today.

Mornings in the North Island are forecast to be equally as chilly, however, daytime temperatures could reach the high teens.

“It could even go as high as 20C,” Magwala said.

“Otherwise, the average temperature will be 16C.”

On Friday, a narrow ridge of high pressure over the country gives way during the second half of the day to a large low-pressure system approaching from the Tasman Sea.

This large low moves on to New Zealand on Saturday and is expected to bring rain to many parts of the country.

David Williams is an Auckland-based Multimedia Journalist who joined the Herald in 2023. He covers breaking news and general topics.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.