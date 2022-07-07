MetService National weather: July 7th - 9th

Heavy rain warnings have been issued around the country with most of New Zealand in for a drenching.

And some South Island high pass roads have been closed due to snow and ice, as temperatures dip in the south.

MetService has posted a heavy rain orange warning in the Bay of Plenty area east of Ōpōtiki and the ranges of Gisborne north of Ruatōria.

People in the area are warned that surface flooding and slips are possible and driving conditions may become hazardous.

"Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly," authorities say.

The warning is in place from now until midnight and locals are being told to expect between 80mm to 120mm of rain, with peak intensities of 15mm to 20mm/h from this afternoon and evening.

There is also a heavy rain warning in Mt Taranaki until about 2pm, when 80mm to 120mm of rain is expected.

Rain is forecast for most of the country today. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Peak intensities of 15mm to 25mm/h are forecast this morning and people are advised that some heavy showers or rain will be likely later this afternoon and evening.

There are heavy rain warnings as well in the Tasman west of Motueka until about 11am and the ranges of Westland, south of Otirā from now until 6pm tomorrow.

Regions in NZ which have reported no rain so far this morning:



- Chatham Islands.



That's it. That's the list. — MetService (@MetService) July 7, 2022

Periods of heavy rain are on the cards there and locals can expect between 150mm to 230mm of rain, with peak intensities of 10mm to 20mm/h.

Thunderstorms are also possible from this afternoon and coastal areas may get between 70mm to 100mm of rain during that time.

Aucklanders are waking up to a day that is expected to bring periods of rain with some heavy falls that will, however, ease to showers from this afternoon.

Friday's emojicast:



🌧️

🌧️

🌧️🌧️

🌧️🌧️🌧️🌧️

🌧️🌧️🌧️🌧️

🌧️🌧️🌧️

🌧️🌧️

🌧️



🌧️🌧️

🌧️🌧️

🌧️🌧️🌧️ 🌧️

🌧️🌧️

🌨️🌨️🌧️

🌧️🌨️🌧️

🌧️ — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) July 7, 2022

A temperature high of 19C is forecast for the City of Sails and an overnight low of 13C.

The same conditions are forecast in the Coromandel, while the rest of the North Island is also in for rain - with some heavy falls - that will turn to showers from the afternoon.

Thunderstorms are a possibility in the west.

Those in Marlborough, Nelson, Buller and Westland are all in for rain that will turn into showers by the afternoon too. And some heavy falls and thunderstorms may also be on the cards.

Further south in Canterbury and Otago, including Clutha, periods of rain are expected to clear from this evening.

Clutha, Southland and Fiordland are expected to get periods of rain, while the Chatham Islands will see a cloudy day that will bring rain later this evening.

Heavy snow warnings

For those travelling in and around the Canterbury High Country south of the Rangitata River, a heavy snow warning has been issued in the area and may disrupt travel.

The warning is in place from now until about 11am.

Snow in Wanaka on Friday morning. Photo / Supplied

"Rain is expected to turn to snow above about 400m for a time Friday morning with some heavy falls."

The largest snow accumulations are expected above about 700m - especially about the Mackenzie Basin, the MetService said.

People can expect between 10cm to 15cm of snow above 700m and 5cm to 10cm down to 400m.

The Crown Range Rd is closed between Eastbourne and Cardrona due to heavy snow and an underlying layer of black ice.

Motorists are asked to use the alternative route via Kawarau Gorge but take extra care as this route is also affected by snow.

A wintery beginning at Mt Cook Airport at the base of Aoraki (although not great for flying!). How much snow has fallen do you think? pic.twitter.com/CAxmrGV7YG — MetService (@MetService) July 7, 2022

"Make sure you're carrying your chains wherever you're travelling on the network today," Queenstown Lakes District Council said.

"There's snow on the ground from Wanaka up to the Cardrona Township. This is being ploughed. Again please carry your chains.

"Elsewhere, the roads are wet and the temperatures are low.

"There's a good chance of ice forming at daybreak so please be extra careful. We'll update via the usual channels if conditions get particularly bad."

The Lindis and Burkes passes are also closed due to heavy snow.