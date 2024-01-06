Kiwis heading back to work tomorrow will be greeted by warm, summery weather, with high-pressure systems expected to maintain their dominance throughout New Zealand, providing extended periods of dry and fine weather.

MetService meteorologist John Law said with no severe weather watches to note, the country was in for an excellent start to the week.

Law assured Aucklanders that although they may catch the odd shower this afternoon or evening, it was an exception rather than the rule.

He anticipated plenty of dry weather, abundant sunshine, and temperatures hovering around 25C, with the outlook for tomorrow in Auckland appearing equally positive, with clear skies and a fine start to the working week.

Much of the country will be back to their offices and workplaces after the summer holidays, which experienced a mixed bag of weather.

Hot and dry conditions are set to kick the week off for most of the country. Photo / File

Heading to Tauranga and surrounding areas, he said there was a decent weather story for the rest of today, possibly with some evening cloud, but sustained dry conditions would keep the temperature hovering around 23C.

While not guaranteed, parts of Waikato can expect a few scattered afternoon showers this afternoon, though nonetheless, Hamilton is set to experience a high of 26C.

Wellington is in for a great-looking Monday, staying dry with spells of sunshine and a pleasant 22C.

“It’s a great way to start the week down in Wellington, staying dry, nice spells of sunshine. Just with those northerly winds to watch out for there, it’s not a bad day at all,” he said.

In the South Island, Christchurch is poised to enjoy plenty of sunshine during the day, with temperatures reaching 26C.

North-easterly winds in the morning are expected to ease up, contributing to a pleasant day for coastal areas.

In Dunedin, Law noted a possibility of afternoon or evening showers, with slightly more cloud towards the far southeast corner. Despite this, the day is forecast to be generally dry.







