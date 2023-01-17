Gisborne region saw large slips as ex Cyclone Hale wreaked havoc on the area last week. Photo / Gisborne District Council

Gisborne region saw large slips as ex Cyclone Hale wreaked havoc on the area last week. Photo / Gisborne District Council

Gisborne residents are waking to showers this morning ahead of a deluge that has kept the area under a state of local emergency.

MetService has issued an orange rain warning for Gisborne north of Tolaga Bay from 3pm today through to 6am tomorrow.

MetService meteorologist Alec Holden said the area can expect to see between 70mm and 90mm of rain over this period with peak rates of rainfall of 10 to 15mm per hour.

Holden said flooding is possible because of how wet the region has been lately.

A heavy rain watch is also in place for south of Gisborne from 6pm until 9am tomorrow as well as a strong wind watch for Gisborne north of Ruatoria and Bay of Plenty east of Opotiki from 6pm today to midnight.

Holden said the area can expect wind gusts up to 90km/h.

MetService meteorologist Jared Barrow told Newstalk ZB a subtropical low approaching from the north is bringing the rain.

“It is expected to bring some rain which they probably don’t want or need,” said Barrow.

Tairāwhiti Civil Defence warns that State Highway 35 could be closed because of the rain as 20 roads remain closed after last week’s ex-cyclone Hale activity.

Speed restrictions are also in place on the highway and patrols and inspectors will monitor the highway as the downpours hit.

“At this stage it’s the saturated ground and vulnerable road network that are the main concern.

“Be prepared for temporary closures between Tolaga Bay and Ruatoria.

“Roads in Uawa are in a state with lots of silt and debris. Further rain could remobilise the silt back onto some roads.”

It said staff are continuing to monitor the forecast peak rainfall intensities for the Hikuwai River, which is predicted to reach 5m.

While wastewater emergency scours were all closed and discharges into the city’s rivers have stopped, Civil Defence is warning that the network is still running high and it won’t take much rain to trigger overflows.

"It's a watch and see, but all agencies are prepared. We hope you are too, with supplies for at least three days."












