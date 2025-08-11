Weather: Frosty, cold conditions forecast for New Zealand, temperatures below zero in South Island

Fine, frosty conditions are forecast all over New Zealand this week, with temperatures set to drop below zero for much of the South Island.

Forecaster Samkelo Magwala told the Herald high pressure would move across New Zealand, bringing good weather during the week.

“It will be cloudy on the eastern side of the North Island, while other places will see some winter sunshine,” he said.

🧊 Between a Ridge and a Low Place - Weekly outlook 🧊



Cold southerlies are gripping NZ this week, locking in frosty mornings and crisp, sunny afternoons for many. Inland & southern areas can expect widespread frosts, while eastern regions (like Canterbury to Hawke’s Bay) face… pic.twitter.com/TLlNzPxxQz — MetService (@MetService) August 11, 2025

Magwala said the freezing temperatures would bring morning frosts across both the North and South Islands throughout the week.