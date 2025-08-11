“Temperatures would be even below 0C in some areas,” he said.
“Most South Island stations would struggle to go above 0C in the morning.”
According to the MetService website, Queenstown will tumble to a low of -3C and a high of 9C today, with Invercargill reaching a high of 10C and a low of -3C.
Christchurch is forecast to fall to -1C with a high of 9C today.
The situation for inland cities in the North Island would not be much better, Magwala said.
Taupō would reach an average high of 11C all week but would fall to -2C tomorrow morning.
“Hamilton could linger around OC in the mornings, or could be even less than OC.”
Temperatures fare better for the top half of the North Island.
Kaitaia is set to be the warmest town in New Zealand with an average high of 16C and an average low of 7C.
Tāmaki Makaurau is forecast to hit an average minimum of 5C and an average high of 15C.
It will be a similar story in the Bay of Plenty, with Tauranga reaching a high of 15C and a low of 5C.
David Williams is an Auckland-based multimedia journalist who joined the Herald in 2023. He covers breaking news and general topics.
Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.