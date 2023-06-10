Weather: Fine and dry conditions continue for rest of week

The sunny, clear days and cold nights that have been covering most of New Zealand for the past few days look set to continue.

The extreme wet and windy weather New Zealand experienced over the past month seems to have eased off with only cold and single-digit weather plaguing the South Island.

Parts of the South Island have been seeing full frosts in southern parts, with the coldest temperature recorded overnight yesterday being -10 in Tara Hills.

Areas of fog persisted in the central valleys of Central Otago with Alexandria hitting 0 during the day.

Meanwhile, Kawerau on the East Coast of the North Island reached a balmy 18.

However, the rain didn’t let off in some parts of the country with Te Puia Springs on the East Coast experiencing 32mm of rain over the past few days.

Auckland experienced its first dry week since March.

Kawerau was the warmest place in Aotearoa today, with 18℃. The coldest spot meanwhile, was Alexandra with an icy 0℃ due to lingering fog. ^WX pic.twitter.com/ms78UTLktN — MetService (@MetService) June 10, 2023

MetService meteorologist Gerard Bellan said the fine dry spells will keep going for the rest of the week thanks to a ridge of high pressure moving over the country.

Model yachts being raced at Lake Pupuke in Takapuna, 10 June 2023 New Zealand Herald photograph by Brett Phibbs

Meanwhile, in the South Island, Otago and Southland will experience a few spots of rain today, and the West Coast experiencing some rain and showers.

However, there will be a settled spell for the rest of the week in the South Island.

Bellan said we’re balancing out now after several months of wild weather.

“We’re having a breather from all the severe stuff.”

🎣 , 🚶‍♂️, 🏄‍♀️ or ⛵ along the western coasts over the next couple of days?



⚠ Very long period swells are in the forecast:

⏳ 18 second period,

🌊 2-3m swell.



Higher energy waves = Higher reach up the beach, so take extra care about the coast!@MaritimeNZ pic.twitter.com/WvQn9BavWE — MetService (@MetService) June 10, 2023

Severe weather chances are low with Fiordland potentially facing some on Thursday.

“The rest of the country is in the clear,” said Bellan.