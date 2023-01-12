Mountain of forestry slash stuck against Gisborne’s Gladstone Road Bridge. Video / Grant Bradley

An ex-tropical cyclone that slammed into Coromandel’s eastern seaboard this week has left significant damage, including concrete footpaths washed away and beachfront reserves reclaimed by the sea, and a repair bill expected to reach six figures.

Thames-Coromandel District Council took to Facebook today to show the extensive damage caused by the remnants of Cyclone Hale, which left sea walls crumbling and footpaths covered in debris.

The 60km coastline between Cooks Beach and Matarangi fared the worst.

“Our council’s staff and contractors have done an initial assessment and we’ve already started urgent repairs and clean-up.

“We need to prioritise what gets fixed, and when,” a council spokesperson said.

Ex-Cyclone Hale has caused significant damage along the East Coast, leaving the community with a huge bill. Photo / Thames-Coromandel District Council

While no exact cost figures are confirmed yet, the council says the bill to repair the coastal areas from ex-Cyclone Hale is expected to run into the “serious” six figures.

“We’ve already made a start removing debris, and fixing and fencing off infrastructure and assets along the coast that pose health and safety risks or have been damaged and are unsafe to use,” they said.

Despite beginning early stages of the damage repair, the council says it is prolonging any further action until next week, as more wet weather is on the way.

“The weather forecast for later next week does show another swell event, so we’ve decided to wait before starting to reshape the beach accessways until Monday, when we have more certainty around that event”.

Ex-Cyclone Hale battered the top of the country earlier this week with record levels of rain.

Ex-Cyclone Hale left footpaths covered in debris and sea walls crumbling. Photo / Thames-Coromandel District Council

According to the regional monitoring network, Waikato Regional Council, the Coromandel received 800mm of rain from January 1 to January 11, a new record.

Normally this volume is not reached until May.

“While we deal with the aftermath of the rain in the last two weeks, this is a real wake-up call for the future,” mayor Len Salt said.

“Everyone at risk in vulnerable coastal areas really needs to plan in advance to reduce the risks that heavy rain and flooding bring,” he said.

Severe flooding and rainfall caused large slips and falling trees which closed roads and cut off communities from travelling.

As of this morning, all roads in Thames-Coromandel have been reopened, with no communities isolated.

Several roads have stop-go traffic management in place or temporary speed restrictions and great care is advised on all roads.

Temporary speed limits of 50km/h remain on SH25 Tapu and SH25a Kōpū after former slips have been cleared.

Meanwhile, ongoing road inspections have confirmed the possibility of an underslip forming about a kilometre up Kapowai Rd in Whenuakite.

“As the road is the only means of access to the land beyond, our council will be signing and monitoring the slip, and planning urgent pavement works to reseal the cracks as soon as possible,” a spokesperson said.