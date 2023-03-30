MetService National weather: March 30th - 1st

If you think you are the only one feeling colder than you usually do for this time of year, think again.

This week, a cold front moved across the country, followed by strong southerlies, leaving cold air in its path and plenty of clear skies, which caused overnight temperatures to plummet.

MetService meteorologist Jessie Owen said yesterday morning was the coldest of the year so far, with single-digit temperatures right across the country, and even some negative temperatures in the south.

The coldest temperatures recorded in the North Island on Thursday morning were - 1.8 C in Galatea, 2.8 C in Rotorua, 3.2 C in Waiouru, 3.4 C in Whakatane, and 3.6 C in New Plymouth.

Snow fell in the Naseby Forest Recreation Area in Central Otago earlier this week. Photo / Supplied

In the South Island things were even colder with many places dipping below zero including -4.1 C in Manapouri, -3.9 C in Tekapo, -3.4 C in Twizel, -1.7 C in Alexandra, and -0.3 C in St Arnaud.

Although last night was set to be another cold one, Kiwis won’t wake up as cold with Owen explaining temperatures are not expected to drop as low as yesterday.

Cold snap gives way to warmer and wetter weather this weekend



A trough over the Tasman Sea brings a period of rain to the country and northerlies which will flush out the cold air



Here is a comparison between this morning's temps and the forecast temps for Saturday morning pic.twitter.com/VUd5gNnWWY — MetService (@MetService) March 30, 2023

The area of low pressure causing the cold snap is expected to spin away out the east of the country today, making way for a much warmer weekend ahead.

It is anticipated that a trough over the Tasman Sea will advance towards New Zealand from the east as we come into the weekend.

As cold southerlies are replaced by warmer northerlies, Kiwis will experience wetter and milder weather as a result.

As the colder air is pushed out, temperatures should rise to more seasonal averages.

With this rapidly moving trough, a period of rain is anticipated for Saturday, and western regions may experience some briefly heavy falls, MetService forecasts.

Heavy rain watches are in place for Golden Bay and the eastern ranges of Nelson.

The majority of the country is likely to experience showery weather on Sunday after the trough has crossed the country, and then early next week, when a ridge of high pressure takes control, calm weather will return.



