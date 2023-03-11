Weather: Cold front to be followed by two cracker days midweek

Auckland could get some cloud and a chance of rain tonight. Photo / Mike Scott

The North Island is enjoying a warm and dry end to the weekend, but it’s a different story in the South Island with bursts of heavy rain and possible thunderstorms later today as a cold front moves up the country.

MetService meteorologist Jessie Owen said a nice dry day is on the cards for Auckland with some cloud about tonight with the chance of a shower.

Tomorrow the cold front will move up the North Island, but it is expected to weaken as it moves further north with a chance of a few showers in Auckland tomorrow evening.

Sample HTML block The South Island will see a burst of heavy rainfall and possible thunderstorms later today and into Monday as a cold front sweeps across the region.



Taranaki and the Tararua Range are expected to receive some heavy rain.

Owen said once the front moves through, a ridge of high pressure will lie over the country and bring settled weather on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Westland and Fiordland are expected to cop the worst weather in the form of heavy rain from the front moving up the country today, which is expected to cross the Southern Alps and into Southland.

“We will also be seeing rain in general right across the South Island,” said Owen, adding there will be some strong northwesterly winds through the Canterbury high country and inland parts of Canterbury.

NIWA reported this morning that the gusty southerly changes will cause a temperature drop of 5C to 10C in the South Island and Wellington will experience the impact of the southerly tomorrow.