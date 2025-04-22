Makgabutlane said showers were forecast for the southern, eastern and some top parts of the upper North Island.

“Parts of Coromandel, Auckland and Northland. Not huge amounts of rain, but some showers passing through.”

The showers are set to clear out for most of New Zealand by tomorrow.

This week, thankfully, sees Cyclone Tam giving way to a period of settled weather as high pressure builds across the country.



As the winds swing from warm northerly to cool southerly, temperatures across the country will be dropping. 🥶🌡



Time to bring out the woollen jumper… pic.twitter.com/QB7zAz3HfP — MetService (@MetService) April 22, 2025

“It will be a dry day for most places,” Makgabutlane said.

“The exception seems to be parts of Auckland and Northland, which are expected to see some showery weather, and maybe Westland.

“With those clear conditions, it is looking like a chilly start to the day on Thursday. We have a ridge of high pressure moving on to the country, but that also means, with clearer skies and the southerly from the day before, quite a cooler start to the day.”

Parts of both islands could also see frosts, she said.

The settled weather conditions are forecast to continue on Friday.

However, Makgabutlane recommended those attending dawn services should wrap up warm, as a chilly start to the day has been forecast.

According to the MetService website, Auckland is forecast to reach a high of 20C and a low of 13C on Anzac Day, while Hamilton is set to reach a high of only 19C with a low of 7C.

In the South Island, Christchurch is forecast to hit a high of 16C and a low of 5C, while Dunedin will reach a high of 16C with a low of 9C.

David Williams is an Auckland-based Multimedia Journalist who joined the Herald in 2023. He covers breaking news and general topics.