Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Weather: Cold, calm conditions forecast for Aotearoa, frosty conditions for Anzac morning

David Williams
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

MetService National Weather Update: April 22 - April 26. Video / MetService
  • Settled but cooler weather is forecast for much of Aotearoa New Zealand for the rest of the week.
  • MetService says Anzac Day morning will be cold, so dawn service attendees should wrap up warm.
  • Small showers are also forecast for parts of the country for the next few days.

New Zealanders planning to attend Anzac Day dawn services should wrap up warm, as temperatures are forecast to fall during the rest of the week.

MetService forecaster Mmathapelo Makgabutlane told the Herald southerly winds were set to sweep up the country today.

“Compared to last week, the general feel of the air will be much cooler, and it is looking like the trend for the rest of the week,” she said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Makgabutlane said showers were forecast for the southern, eastern and some top parts of the upper North Island.

“Parts of Coromandel, Auckland and Northland. Not huge amounts of rain, but some showers passing through.”

The showers are set to clear out for most of New Zealand by tomorrow.

“It will be a dry day for most places,” Makgabutlane said.

“The exception seems to be parts of Auckland and Northland, which are expected to see some showery weather, and maybe Westland.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“With those clear conditions, it is looking like a chilly start to the day on Thursday. We have a ridge of high pressure moving on to the country, but that also means, with clearer skies and the southerly from the day before, quite a cooler start to the day.”

Parts of both islands could also see frosts, she said.

The settled weather conditions are forecast to continue on Friday.

However, Makgabutlane recommended those attending dawn services should wrap up warm, as a chilly start to the day has been forecast.

According to the MetService website, Auckland is forecast to reach a high of 20C and a low of 13C on Anzac Day, while Hamilton is set to reach a high of only 19C with a low of 7C.

In the South Island, Christchurch is forecast to hit a high of 16C and a low of 5C, while Dunedin will reach a high of 16C with a low of 9C.

David Williams is an Auckland-based Multimedia Journalist who joined the Herald in 2023. He covers breaking news and general topics.

Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand