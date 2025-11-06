According to MetService, the warm weather isn’t just a one-off and other parts of the country can also expect a November that’s warmer than usual.

But that summer feeling in the air won’t be all sunshine as warmer temperatures increase the chance of afternoon showers, triggered by daytime heat through a process called convection.

“In the same way turning the heat up on a saucepan of water starts it bubbling, heating the air close to the surface makes it rise,” Bakker said.

“If there’s moisture in the atmosphere, convection can trigger showers, even thunderstorms if there’s enough warming at the surface.”

MetService has forecast warmer temperatures for the rest of this week as high pressure persists over parts of the country.

But as temperatures ramp up and stay high over the weekend, parts of the North Island are likely to see thunderstorms, especially on Sunday.

Cricket fans will be delighted to hear that conditions are set to be good for the second T20 between the Black Caps and the West Indies at Eden Park in Auckland tonight.

“Northeasterly winds will be dying out and although there’s the chance of a shower in the region, it’s unlikely the stadium will be affected,” Bakker predicted.

Looking ahead to the start of next week, rain and strong winds are possible as a front is expected to move up the South Island and on to the lower North Island on Monday.

“While it’s too early to talk about watches and warnings for this event, there is a possibility that some may be issued for the Westland ranges and northern Fiordland,” Bakker cautioned.