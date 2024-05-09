The country is in the middle of a 'winter-like surge' as polar air plunges temperatures. Video / NZ Herald / MetService

Bay of Plenty and the Central Plateau residents woke to freezing temperatures this morning and the threat of rolling power outages due to a nationwide grid emergency on the coldest day of the year.

MetService said Rotorua recorded an overnight low of 1.1°C while the Desert Rd dipped to -3.9°C and Taupō Airport -3.8°C.

Whakatāne hit 2C and Tauranga 5.6C.

Christchurch, Twizel and Mt Cook Airport were the coldest spots in the country this morning, dropping to a bone-chilling -6.4C around 5.30am, according to MetService.

Alexandra wasn’t far behind at -5C, while Taumarunui was the coldest town in the North Island at -4.6C.

But despite the icy temperatures, households have been told to conserve electricity and not use their heaters as much to prevent overloading the country’s power grid as energy demand outstrips supply.

Transpower issues warning

The country’s grid operator Transpower issued a warning notice in advance, saying it did not have enough generation offers to meet demand between 7am and 9am Friday.

People have been asked not to use heaters or lights in rooms they were not using, not to charge electronic devices and vehicles and to delay using washing machines, clothes dryers and dishwashers.

The Minister of Energy has also urged New Zealanders to conserve electricity this morning. Meanwhile, Government minister and Act Party leader David Seymour has called the potential cuts “Third World stuff”.

An ‘abundance of prudence’

Contact Energy boss Mike Hughes says Transpower is being “prudent” in warning about possible power cuts this morning.

He told Newstalk ZB’s Mike Hosking this morning that Transpower liked to have a spare 200-250 megawatts of “residual generation” for the country.

“When they start to get within that zone, as a matter of prudence they say, ‘Look we need to do a bit more to make sure they maintain that gap’,” he said.

“So Transpower’s warnings are very much out of an abundance of prudence, to stimulate generators to bring all the generation they can bring to bear.”

Investments were being made to increase power-generating capacity, he said. That included the new Tauhara geothermal power station which would add 160-170 megawatts.

“But the cold has come a bit earlier, and the project is running a bit late.”

- Additional reporting by Raphael Franks