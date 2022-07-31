The cost of living payment mistake leaving overseas New Zealanders confused, Kiwi singer opens up on dramatic exit and why Prince Charles is facing questions over charity donations in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Dry July was anything but in Auckland as the city suffered through the second wettest July since 1962.

Soaked residents may not agree, but a weather expert is calling the deluge a "mixed blessing" for the region.

MetService this morning said it was also the fourth wettest month for the region at any time of the year.

Last month saw 257.2 mm of rain recorded at Auckland Airport, making it the second wettest July since 1962.

Meteorologist Peter Little said drought had plagued Auckland for a long time causing multiple water shortages, the rain in the past month had put an end to this crisis for the time being.

Flooded roads caused traffic delays in the city during a sudden downpour. Photo / Michael Craig

Although it was a good news for water storage and topping up of reservoirs in the city, for farmers, it looked bad, Little said.

"Crops could be affected by the severe weather, causing sodden pastures. It could have an impact on the fields."

Looking ahead, Little said the weather in the north looked promising, with sunshine to look for Auckland and the odd shower.

Heavy rain and severe weather plagued school holidays with torrential downpours leading to flash flooding and many flights cancelled or delayed.

Strong gales of wind speeding over 100km/h km hit the Harbour Bridge last month causing it to close down temporarily.