⛈ Thunderstorms are producing more than 20mm/h of rain in the Canterbury headwaters, where an Orange Heavy Rain Warning is in force until 4pm this afternoon 🟠 pic.twitter.com/dVU2B8zQyQ — MetService (@MetService) September 4, 2025

Wellington is under an orange strong wind warning, while the Wairarapa has a strong wind watch. Both will end by midnight.

Severe gales with gusts up to 120km/h are forecast for the capital today, and MetService said the warning could be upgraded to red, its highest level.

Severe gales are also forecast for Canterbury’s high country today.

Damage to trees, powerlines and unsecured structures is possible, MetService said. The wind could make driving difficult, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles.

Severe gales are also forecast for Canterbury's high country today.

Damage to trees, powerlines and unsecured structures is possible, MetService said. The wind could make driving difficult, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles.

Eastern Marlborough, south of Blenheim, is under a wind watch until 5pm today, with the chance it could be upgraded.

Southern Fiordland, Stewart Island and coastal areas of Southland, Clutha and Dunedin will be under a strong wind watch from 6pm tomorrow to 9am Sunday, with the chance of an upgrade.

A heavy rain watch is in place until 9pm today for the western and southern Tasman ranges, and the ranges of the Buller and Grey districts. A separate watch for the Westland ranges runs until 5pm.

Thunderstorms are possible in areas covered under both watches, and MetService said they may also be upgraded.

Four mountain highways have snowfall warnings in place this evening through Saturday. Arthur’s Pass (State Highway 73), the Crown Range Rd, Lewis Pass (SH7) and the Milford Rd (SH94) are under warnings from 3pm today until midnight tomorrow, with up to 20cm of snow possible.

