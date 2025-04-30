The bridge would remain in a 4x4 configuration during peak traffic today, NZTA said. However, speed limits and lane reductions could be brought in under an amber alert.

“Under a red alert, we may close all lanes on the bridge.”

A full closure would occur if wind gusts reached 90km/h, “because it’s unsafe for any vehicle to be on the bridge and the bridge structure is vulnerable to vehicle impacts”.

“We don’t take the decision to lower speeds, close lanes or close the bridge lightly. Our priority is the safety of road users and the bridge structure.”

Drivers of high-sided vehicles and motorcyclists were advised to avoid the harbour bridge and use the western ring route on State Highways 16 and 18.

As Auckland commuters brace for severe wind gusts this morning, Wellington and Wairarapa residents could experience 130km/h winds.

Unsettled weather conditions are expected to continue throughout today and into tomorrow.



Cook Strait ferries have been cancelled until Saturday because of 10m swells caused by the severe winds.

At the bottom of the North Island, Cook Strait ferries have been cancelled until Saturday because of 10m swells caused by the severe winds.

A planned workers’ union rally for May Day in Wellington has also been cancelled because of the weather.

A strong wind warning will begin for coastal areas of Wairarapa at 9am Thursday and last 15 hours. In Wellington, the watch began at 3am and will last for 21 hours.

Gusts of up to 130km/h are expected for both regions, with damage to trees, powerlines and unsecured structures possible.

The severe winds could disrupt flights.

It would be the strongest wind in more than a decade since 140km/h gusts were recorded in 2013. The last time gusts hit 110km/h was in 2022.

MetService has also issued heavy swell warnings across the bottom of the North Island with waves of up to 7m predicted to strike some coastal areas.

As a rule of thumb, big wind = big waves.



Significant wave heights are forecast to reach 7-10 meters offshore.



Combined with a King Tide, the risk for coastal erosion & possible flooding is elevated.



Stay up-to-date with marine forecasts & warnings from @MetService. pic.twitter.com/7UCAE28TIN — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) April 29, 2025

In the South Island, a heavy rain warning is in place for Canterbury until late Thursday evening, while a warning is in place for the Kaikōura Coast until 6am Friday.

The strong wind watch for coastal Marlborough, including the Kaikōura Coast, will expire late this evening.

MetService said Canterbury residents could expect 120-160mm of rain in the foothills.

“Peak rates of 10-20mm/h expected about the foothills.”

On the Kaikōura coast, 180-230mm of rain is forecast to fall and 130km/h gusts could be felt in exposed places.

Flooding closed roads in Christchurch last night as heavy rain began to pelt the area.