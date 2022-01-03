Weather: Another sizzling day, as temperatures near 30C again

NIWA forecaster Nava Fedaeff explains why summer doesn't actually start on December 1st, plus what conditions NZ can expect this year. Video / Jed Bradley

Another scorching day is on the forecast for much of the country today, as temperatures continue to near or surpass the 30C mark.

"Fine and hot" is how MetService describes the weather conditions for all of the North Island today - except for Gisborne and northern Hawke's Bay, which will see cloud increasing this morning and patchy light rain coming in from the south.

Aucklanders are waking up to a warm start to the day.

The temperature recorded just before 7.30am was 18.3C in the city, but felt like 20C, weather authorities said.

Those heading to any beaches on the North Shore will be happy to know it was recorded as the hottest place in the country early this morning, with 19.1C reported at 7.30am.

A temperature high of 29C is forecast for the City of Sails and an overnight low of 17C means tonight will remain warm.

Hamilton is even hotter, with a temperature high of 31C on the cards.

MetService says it will be fine and "significantly hot" in the area. However, light winds are also expected and it will be a cooler night with an overnight low of 15C.

The first few days of 2022 have brought scorching temperatures and stunning conditions for people all around the country; as many head to the beach to take advantage.

Yesterday Kawerau was the hottest place to be, according to MetService. A sizzling 33C was recorded in the town, while Haast came in at a cool 20C.

Those holidaying further north are in for high temperatures as well.

A maximum of 27C is forecast in both Kaitaia and Whāngārei, with light winds for the latter.

'Significantly hot' in Palmerston North and Wellington

Palmerston North, which has a high of 17.8C today, is expecting "significant heat" today and tomorrow.

MetService is telling residents and those holidaying in the area: "Drink plenty of water, stay out of the sun and avoid extreme physical exertion."

A similar warning has been mentioned for those in Wellington, which is expecting a high of 26C and overnight low of 16C.

MetService says it will be significantly hot in the Hutt Valley today and people are reminded there are fire bans in some areas.

People in the South Island will get just as much sun and heat today too.

Blenheim is in for a 28C high and those in Christchurch can expect a high of 25C.

Queenstown is slightly cooler with a high of 22C forecast on a day that is tipped to be partly cloudy. There is also the possibility of a shower or two this afternoon or evening.

Dunedin will see similar conditions - except for the possible shower - while people in Invercargill are in for a mostly cloudy day that will bring a few showers this afternoon and evening.

Light winds and afternoon southerly winds are also on the cards for Invercargill, which is in for a temperature high of 23C.