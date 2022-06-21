MetService National weather: June 21st-23rd

Sunny skies are forecast for much of the country today but the winter woollies will be a must as cold temperatures are also expected.

Ōmārama, near the southern end of the Mackenzie Basin in the South Island, was sporting a teeth-chattering -10.1C shortly before 7am, according to MetService.

The warmest place to be in the country was Castlepoint, on the Wairarapa Coast, which was recording 12C early this morning.

Auckland is waking up to 5.8C, feeling like 3C.

Those heading out early are advised that three to four layers of clothing, plus one windproof piece of clothing, will be necessary.

Wednesday's emojicast:



☁️

☁️

🌤️🌤️

🌤️🌤️🌤️🌤️

🌤️🌤️☁️☁️

🌤️🌤️☁️

🌤️☁️

☁️



🌤️☀️

🌤️☀️

🌤️☀️🌤️ ☁️

🌤️☀️

🌤️☀️☀️

🌤️🌤️☀️

🌤️ — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) June 21, 2022

Mainly fine conditions are forecast in Auckland but there will be some afternoon and evening cloud and southeast breezes too.

A temperature high of 14C is expected for the City of Sails and an overnight low of 5C.

Like Auckland, Northland is in for a mainly fine day. However, the odd shower about the coast and Great Barrier Island is expected.

Those in Waikato to Kāpiti Coast - including Coromandel, Bay of Plenty and the central high country - are in for mainly fine conditions too.

But there are areas of morning cloud and some frosts in sheltered places, weather authorities say.

A few showers are forecast in Gisborne and Hawke's Bay but they are set to clear south of the Wairoa district by the afternoon.

In Wellington and Wairarapa, isolated light showers will clear this morning ahead of fine breaks developing.

People in Marlborough can look forward to fine weather by this afternoon - after areas of cloud or fog and inland frosts this morning.

The rest of the South Island is in for a frosty start. But fine conditions are also on the cards - save for some fog or low cloud persisting in some valleys.

The Chatham Islands is in for an often cloudy day with a few light showers in the mix.