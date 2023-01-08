What’s in store ahead of Cyclone Hale, the new Covid variant concerning experts and strong quake hits Vanuatu in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Everyone in the Coromandel is being warned to take shelter by this evening and be prepared to “ride out” ex-tropical cyclone Hale for 24 hours, with the North Island to take a direct hit from the approaching storm.

New Zealand’s first tropical storm of 2023 is expected to wreak more havoc across the top of the country from tonight with heavy rain to batter Gisborne and Coromandel, despite Hale being downgraded to a former tropical cyclone.

This morning Thames-Coromandel District Council said those staying on the eastern seaboard needed to keep up-to-date with developments and be somewhere safe by tonight, “ready to ride this out for at least 24 hours”.

Civil Defence Controller Garry Towler said workers were out clearing roads from last week’s storm but said extreme care was needed with further slips and tree falls possible due to saturated ground.

A heavy rain watch is in place for Gisborne and the Coromandel from Monday evening until Tuesday night, where rainfall amounts could exceed warning criteria, MetService said. More rain is expected to hit Auckland in the coming days.

Here's the latest track map for Cyclone Hale, which is still forecast to cross the North Island from the north on Wednesday https://t.co/7wKJumOqMX ^PL pic.twitter.com/8jxhoE8lwM — MetService (@MetService) January 8, 2023

This morning Weatherwatch.co.nz said the North Island was in for a direct hit from the ex-tropical cyclone.

The forecaster said Hale was expected to strengthen into an extra-tropical storm in the New Zealand area tomorrow bringing a surge of severe gales and heavy rain across the North Island for two days, before leaving by Thursday.

MetService’s latest models predict Cyclone Hale will hit the Coromandel Peninsula before travelling to the Waikato, through Taupō and hooking back towards Hawke’s Bay.

MetService said people should keep up to date with forecasts as more severe weather warnings and watches will be issued for weather associated with Cyclone Hale closer to the time.

Towler said the eastern seaboard in particular was in for a hammering early this week.

“We are not sugar coating this one, it will hit hard and likely cause coastal damage as well as the usual slips, surface flooding and power outages”.

The ex-tropical system was forecast to dump more than 230mm of rain in 24 hours with easterly gales and gusts exceeding 110km/h.





Torrential rainfall and flooding had caused many issues to roads in the Coromandel area. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Towler said impacts would be felt from this evening, peaking Tuesday and passing through by Wednesday afternoon.

The Council’s coastal scientists forecast storm surges of up to 30cm or more above the three high tides over this time.

“The main areas of concern are erosion and inundation at Brophy’s and Buffalo beaches in Whitianga, erosion and structure damage across beaches all the way down to Whangamatā,” said Towler.

“Everyone on the Coromandel, especially on the eastern side needs to stay up to date and be somewhere safe by Monday night, ready to ride this out for at least 24 hours,” Towler said.

Cyclone Hale was located southwest of New Caledonia at midday on Sunday and is expected to approach the northeast of the North Island on Monday and Tuesday.

It will then likely pass southwards over or near the eastern North Island on Wednesday, before moving away to the east.























