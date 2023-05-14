After a taste of autumn sunshine, forecasters say the North Island could get more heavy rain and gales later in the week.

The country had mixed fortunes this weekend, with some Kiwis waking up to single-digit temperatures - and one spot, Pukaki in Canterbury, dropping to -2.6C on Saturday morning.

However, the top half of the North Island saw a sunny and fine day today, with Kaitāia, Whangārei, Auckland, and Whanganui reaching 19C this afternoon.

Single digits are popular this morning, with frosts in a number of places. Pukaki was coldest at 7am, dropping to -2.6°C. In the North Island Raetihi is sitting on -1.3°C https://t.co/ziBZZ8QRpX ^PL pic.twitter.com/Qd4H1WrmJq — MetService (@MetService) May 12, 2023

MetService meteorologist Jessie Owen said there are two cold fronts set to bring showers and the odd thunderstorm along with them this week.

The North Island will see showery conditions tomorrow while the South Island will have fine conditions.

The showery conditions over the North Island will clear by Tuesday, which will turn into a fine day.

“Another cold front is then expected to move slowly north over the South Island on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, bringing rain to many South Island areas,” Owen said.

“There is a risk of heavy rain for western parts of the South Island during this time.”

Meanwhile, an intense subtropical low is expected to move southeast towards Aotearoa on Friday.

“At this stage, this is expected to bring heavy rain and severe gales to many North Island areas,” Owen said.

The severe weather outlook is for a moderate risk of heavy rain and severe gales in Tairāwhiti/Gisborne, the Bay of Plenty, Rotorua, Coromandel, Auckland and Northland.

“As this is still several days out, there is still uncertainty as to where the worst of the rain and gales will be, so people are encouraged to keep up to date with the latest forecasts since the heavy rain and strong winds could bring significant impacts,” she said.