New Zealand women's pursuit team member Ally Wollaston, whose mother Gill is a Dalrymple from Gisborne. Photo / SW Pix/Photopsort

The silver success of the New Zealand women’s track cycling pursuit team brought golden pride to a Gisborne grandmother.

Alison Dalrymple burned the Olympic Games midnight oil this week as she watched every one of granddaughter Ally Wollaston’s races that culminated in a thrilling final against the United States yesterday morning.

“I’m very weary,” Alison told The Gisborne Herald after Hamilton’s Wollaston, Bryony Botha, Emily Shearman and Nicole Shields were beaten by six-tenths of a second.

Wollaston is the daughter of Gill Wollaston (nee Dalrymple) who attended Te Wharau School, Ilminster Intermediate and Gisborne Girls’ High School, and now lives in Hamilton with husband Brent.

Alison “set up a bed on the couch” to watch Wollaston, while other Gisborne whānau also followed it closely.