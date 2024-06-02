The man was picked up by police last Friday night in Auckland after driving a Ferrari that had been reported stolen. It's understood the report stemmed from a dispute over a loan and police have not pursued charges relating to the car. Photo / Getty Images

A wealthy Kiwi property investor is facing a firearms charge but says the case against him is an “absolute farce”.

The man was charged last month with possessing a hunting rifle after his firearms licence had been revoked, and failing to surrender the weapon while a protection order was in force, court documents say.

He told the Herald he maintained his innocence.

“It’s an absolute farce,” he said.

He faces up to three years in prison if the charges are proven.

In a separate proceeding, the man is also facing charges of impeding breathing and threatening to kill. The strangulation charge carries a maximum penalty of seven years.

Because of the protection order and a family court proceeding the Herald is unable to name the man.

The Herald became aware of the charges after the man was arrested in downtown Auckland on Friday night a week ago.

It is understood the arrest followed reports to police that a Ferrari 360 spider convertible he had been driving around the city in was stolen.

Sources said the issue stemmed from a dispute around a debt.

Police confirmed the arrest but charges relating to the Ferrari incident have not been pursued.

His charges have since been moved to the Wellington District Court.

Asked about the firearms charges, the man said they stemmed from a protection order, which he viewed as baseless.

At the time, he said he had a firearms licence and owned a Ruger .22 rifle.

He had used the weapon for rabbit shooting but had not fired it for well over 20 years, he said.

After a protection order was taken out, he said he agreed to surrender the rifle and his firearms licence to police.

A few months later he said another weapon, named in charging documents as a Remington, was found in a house belonging to him.

“I’ve never seen the gun , I’ve only owned one gun in my life,” he said.

The man owns scores of properties and has been regularly featured in the media in previous years.