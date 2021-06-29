'We weren't in any trouble': Kayakers 'rescued' from Wellington Harbour say they were safe all along

The two Wellington kayakers who sparked a rescue operation said they were experienced and weren't in any danger. Video / TVNZ

Two kayakers who sparked a rescue mission on storm-swept Wellington Harbour this morning claim that they were not in any danger.

"It was great, we live for this stuff," one of the men told 1News, wet and freezing, after coming ashore on Petone Beach.

A report was received at 7.55am from a member of the public saying a kayaker was in possible difficulty off Marine Parade, police said.

"A second kayaker was also in the area and was seen paddling towards the first. The person making the report then lost sight of the two kayakers, but it is believed they may have been heading towards Eastbourne."

Both men were wearing life jackets.

Two kayakers sparked a rescue mission on storm-swept Wellington Harbour this morning. Photo / TVNZ

The pair were located safe later in Petone, but now say the search was unnecessary and they were safe all along.

Eric, one of the paddlers, told 1News that both of men were "experienced" and "always play it safe".

He added that the pair frequently paddled in conditions similar to today's and never paddled too far away from each other.

Speaking to the Herald at Owhiro Bay, Wellington mayor Andy Foster said he was baffled by the kayakers' behaviour.

"It's the sort of thing where you go, 'What on earth were you thinking.'

"It's absolutely nuts being out in those kinds of weather conditions.

"There's obviously some very proficient kayakers but you're putting yourself at risk and you're also putting other people at risk. It's not responsible behaviour."

The Herald asked police how much the search had cost and whether the two men would be billed.

A police spokeswoman said they had no further comment on the rescue but urged residents to only head out onto the water if it was safe, and to tell others where they are going and what their plans were.

"Conditions are dangerous on the water and on the roads due to high winds, and we urge people to take precautions and keep safe."